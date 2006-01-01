Advertisement
  4. Dallas Mavericks reportedly signing guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Dallas Mavericks reportedly signing guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie in action for LA Lakers
Spencer Dinwiddie in action for LA LakersGary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks are signing veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie (31) to a one-year contract, The Athletic reported Monday.

Dinwiddie scored 17.7 points per game with the Mavericks during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

He split time last season between Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 10.5 points in 76 games (52 starts) overall.

For his career, Dinwiddie is averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 assists in 542 games (315 starts) with the Detroit Pistons, Nets, Washington Wizards, Mavericks and Lakers. He averaged a career-best 20.6 points per game in 2019-20 with Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Pistons.

Mentions
