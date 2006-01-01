MLB roundup: Bobby Witt Jr. flirts with cycle in Royals' win

Bobby Witt Jr. (24) collected three hits for the fourth consecutive game, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 10-4 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Witt tripled in the first inning, doubled in the third and blasted a three-run homer in the fourth.

Attempting Kansas City's first cycle since George Brett in 1990, Witt was hit by a pitch and flied out in his final plate appearances. His fourth consecutive game of at least three hits matches Johnny Damon (2000) for the Royals' second-longest such streak. Brett had six straight games with three or more hits in 1976.

Witt has five extra-base hits in four games since appearing in the All-Star Game. He leads the majors in home-game batting average at .411.

Arizona's Yilber Diaz (1-1) pitched three-plus innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk. He didn't strike out a batter.

Tarik Skubal surrendered a career-high 10 hits but only one run over seven innings, rookie Justyn-Henry Malloy clubbed an early two-run homer and surging Detroit defeated host Cleveland.

Matt Vierling and Mark Canha each added three hits and Colt Keith homered in the ninth for the Tigers, who have won 11 of 14. Skubal (11-3) yielded one walk and struck out six.

Tyler Freeman had three hits for the Guardians, who have totaled three runs during a three-game skid that has come at home. Carlos Carrasco (3-8) allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Carlos Rodon pitched seven dominating innings and New York tied a season high by hitting five home runs to beat visiting Tampa Bay for a split of the four-game series.

Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe hit back-to-back homers for the Yankees off Zack Littell (3-7). DJ LeMahieu also homered to snap an 0-for-18 slump, and Juan Soto (3-for-5, four RBIs) went deep in the seventh and eighth innings. Oswaldo Cabrera added a two-run single for the Yankees, who collected 15 hits.

Rodon allowed two hits and two walks and struck out 10 while matching his longest outing of the season. He did not allow a hit until Jose Siri homered into the right field seats with one out in the fifth.

Nick Gonzales hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and starting pitcher Mitch Keller allowed one run through seven to help Pittsburgh defeat visiting St. Louis.

Gonzales knocked a one-out sinker from reliever John King (3-2) into right field to drive in Bryan Reynolds, who hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Aroldis Chapman (2-4) tossed a perfect eighth, and David Bednar gave up one hit in the ninth while logging his 18th save. Oneil Cruz hit an RBI single and Rowdy Tellez produced two hits as the Pirates won for the seventh time in eight games.

Nolan Gorman homered and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits for the Cardinals, whose two-game winning streak ended.