MLB roundup: Orioles beat Rangers to tie for AL East lead with Yankees

Corbin Burnes pitched seven strong innings and the Baltimore Orioles used early offence and four home runs to beat the visiting Texas Rangers 11-2 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser homered for Baltimore, which won for the second night in a row following a season-worst five-game skid. With the win, the Orioles (.630) took over first place by percentage points over the slumping New York Yankees (.627) in the American League East.

Mullins finished with three hits and Gunnar Henderson, who scored two runs, joined the other three home run hitters with two hits apiece for the Orioles, who improved to 2-2 on their seven-game homestand. This was the first meeting between the teams since Texas swept Baltimore in three games in last year's playoffs.

Adolis Garcia homered and Corey Seager, Leody Taveras, Jonah Heim and Josh Smith all had two hits for the Rangers, who have dropped four straight and nine of their last 13 games.

Kyle Isbel and Maikel Garcia hit back-to-back triples to rally Kansas City past visiting Cleveland to win the opener of a four-game series.

Cleveland broke through in the fifth when Tyler Freeman led off with a sharp single and Steven Kwan doubled to right. Schneemann's sacrifice fly gave the Guardians a 1-0 lead.

Royals starter Michael Wacha pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing a run on seven hits and two walks, striking out six. Lively (7-4) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Royals manager Matt Quatraro was ejected in the fifth inning.

Ian Happ hit a two-run home run off the top of the center field wall with one out in the 10th inning, helping Chicago beat host San Francisco to avoid a four-game sweep.

Seiya Suzuki finished with a double and triple for the Cubs, who outhit the Giants 10-6. Nico Hoerner collected three hits, while Cody Bellinger scored twice.

Jorge Soler's double was the only extra-base hit for the Giants, who still captured the season series over the Cubs, 4-3.

Byron Buxton had three hits, drove in three runs and scored three times to help visiting Minnesota beat Arizona in the rubber game of a three-game series in Phoenix.

Manuel Margot had two hits and two RBIs, and Willi Castro and Carlos Santana each had two hits and an RBI for the Twins, who have won four of five. Margot and Castro also scored two runs apiece.

Ketel Marte homered and doubled for the Diamondbacks, who have four of five. Kevin Newman had two RBIs.

George Springer hit two three-run home runs in the first two innings as Toronto defeated visiting New York.

Springer finished 3-for-3 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo homer and an RBI double to help the Blue Jays earn their second consecutive win.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, who dropped a fourth straight game for the first time this season. New York has lost seven of its past eight games.

