MLB roundup: Jose Miranda ties consecutive hits mark in Twins' win

Jose Miranda matched the major league record for consecutive hits and rookie Brooks Lee clubbed his first career home run as the Minnesota Twins beat the visiting Houston Astros 9-3 on Saturday.

Miranda went 2-for-3 after entering the game with 10 hits in his previous 10 at-bats. He was hit by a pitch from Astros right-hander Hunter Brown (6-6) in his first plate appearance then added singles in the second and fourth innings to become the first player in the expansion era with 12 hits in 12 at-bats. Brown retired Miranda on a flyout to left in the sixth.

The other hitters to have hits in 12 consecutive at-bats are the Tigers' Walt Dropo (1952), the Red Sox's Pinky Higgins (1938) and the Cubs' Johnny Kling (1902).

The Twins ambushed Brown with seven runs across the first three innings, snapping his streak of eight consecutive quality starts and five straight wins. Before plunking Miranda with a pitch, Brown surrendered successive singles to Willi Castro, Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach, with Castro scoring on the Larnach hit and Correa later coming home on a Max Kepler sacrifice fly.

Steven Kwan and rookie Jhonkensy Noel each hit solo homers and six Cleveland pitchers combined to record 14 strikeouts in beating visiting San Francisco.

The Guardians, who lost 4-2 in Friday's opener, held on despite giving up seven walks. However, the Giants stranded 10 men and went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Back from the injured list to make his first start since June 10, San Francisco left-hander Kyle Harrison (4-4) allowed four runs, four hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Cleveland starter Logan Allen fanned nine batters, walked four, gave up three hits and was charged with two runs while lasting 4 1/3 innings. The win went to Pedro Avila (3-1), who gave up a run in his 1 1/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase recorded his 26th save for the AL Central-leading Guardians.

Washington rookie James Wood hit his first major league homer and drove in five runs, and the Nationals routed visiting St. Louis.

Called up on Monday from Triple-A Rochester, Wood had a three-run homer and two-run double and is hitting .304 after six games. Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a three-run homer, and CJ Abrams also went deep and scored three times for Washington. Jacob Barnes (5-2) pitched two scoreless innings among three relievers who combined to allow one run over the final 5 2/3 innings.

Two of Nolan Gorman's three hits went for doubles for the Cardinals. St. Louis starter Lance Lynn (4-4) gave up 11 runs (10 earned) on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings. His ERA went from 3.59 to 4.48.

Marcus Semien hit a two-run home run to give Texas the lead in the bottom of the seventh in the win over visiting Tampa Bay.

Semien's 12th homer of the season was his first since June 9 and came amid a 3-for-44 slump. Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 11 games with two hits for Texas, while starting pitcher Andrew Heaney notched his 1,000th career strikeout.

Yandy Diaz went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBIs for the Rays, who have lost two straight and three of their last four.

Detroit scored five times in the eighth inning to rally past hosts Cincinnati.

Wenceel Perez delivered a game-tying two-run homer before Mark Canha socked a go-ahead RBI double. Riley Greene and Carson Kelly also had RBIs in the eighth for the Tigers, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from June 2-4.

Hunter Greene pitched seven scoreless innings for the Reds, while Spencer Steer homered for a third straight game.

