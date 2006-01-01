MLB roundup: Cardinals top Giants amid Willie Mays tribute

Cardinals won for the sixth time in nine games

Brendan Donovan (27) hit a two-run homer and an RBI single to propel the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala., as Major League Baseball paid tribute to the Negro Leagues.

The contest, played at historic Rickwood Field, wound up serving as a memorial for Giants legend Willie Mays. The Alabama native died Tuesday at age 93.

Donovan finished with three hits, Nolan Gorman drove in two runs and Alec Burleson had two hits and three runs for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in nine games.

Heliot Ramos hit a three-run homer for the Giants, who lost their third consecutive game.

Check out the game summary here.

Christian Walker hit his 17th home run, Ryne Nelson pitched seven strong innings and Arizona beat host Washington.

Jake McCarthy had three hits, stole two bases and scored twice, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run double among his two hits as the Diamondbacks won the decisive game of the three-game series. Nelson (5-5) allowed two runs on three hits, and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Lane Thomas and Jesse Winker homered for the Nationals. Washington starter MacKenzie Gore (6-6) gave up four runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Andres Gimenez's two-out, two-run go-ahead homer highlighted a three-run fifth inning, and Will Brennan went deep twice as Cleveland beat visiting Seattle.

Brennan clubbed solo homers in the second and eighth, and the Guardians' Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 25 straight.

Logan Allen (8-3) yielded three runs in six innings for the Guardians, who took the final two of this three-game set after losing three in a row. Luis Castillo (6-8) allowed five runs in five innings for the Mariners, who had just five hits.

Jonny DeLuca hit a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th inning and Tampa Bay held on for a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Yandy Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run for Tampa Bay, which won twice in the three-game series. Jose Siri went 2-for-5 with a solo homer.

Jose Miranda hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth for the Twins to tie the game. Royce Lewis and Carlos Santana each hit a solo homer.