MLB roundup: Aaron Judge's two homers lift Yankees over Giants

The Yankees overcame the Giants in the first of a three-game road series
The Yankees overcame the Giants in the first of a three-game road seriesReuters
Aaron Judge (32) launched two home runs in his first game at Oracle Park, Marcus Stroman (33) was effective into the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 in the first of a three-game road series on Friday night.

The Yankees trailed 1-0 when Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto hit back-to-back singles against Giants starter Jordan Hicks (4-2) in the third inning. Judge, who is a native of Northern California, followed with a three-run homer to left field.

New York broke the game opener later in the inning. Gleyber Torres singled and Anthony Rizzo doubled, and both scored on a passed ball by Patrick Bailey. Rizzo scored from second when reliever Taylor Rogers mishandled Bailey's throw to the plate.

Hicks was charged with both of those runs, one of which was unearned. He allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Stroman (5-2) gave up two runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Check out the game summary here.

Phillies 4, Cardinals 2

Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run homer to lift host Philadelphia past St. Louis.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (7-2) allowed three hits and two runs with six strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. Jeff Hoffman struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fifth save.

Brandon Crawford hit a home run and single and Nolan Arenado also went deep for the Cardinals, who had won two straight. Crawford and Arenado accounted for all three of the Cardinals' hits.

Marlins 8, Rangers 2

Jesus Sanchez smacked a three-run homer and doubled twice to lead host Miami to a victory over Texas in the opener of a three-game set.

Nick Gordon hit a two-run homer as part of a three-RBI night for the Marlins, who have won 10 of 15 games following a horrendous 11-32 start. Jake Burger had three hits and two runs and Otto Lopez also had three hits.

Josh Smith homered for Texas, which had a three-game winning streak halted and has dropped 13 of its past 18. Corey Seager doubled in the ninth to reach base in his 23rd consecutive game. But he failed to homer after going deep eight times over the previous eight games.

Guardians 7, Nationals 1

David Fry's three-run homer broke open a tight game after Tanner Bibee allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings, and Cleveland won its eighth straight at home by beating Washington.

Bibee (4-1) struck out seven and held the Nationals to three hits. In the top of the seventh, Luis Garcia knocked his second of three singles and eventually scored on Eddie Rosario's one-out double into the right field corner, which chased Bibee.

The Guardians led 2-1 entering their half of the seventh and added a run when Josh Naylor beat out a potential inning-ending double-play ball with the bases loaded. Fry followed with his eighth home run of the season.

Catch up on all the other results here.

