MLB roundup: Giants slide past Phillies 1-0 in 10 innings

Tyler Fitzgerald raced from second to third, then third to home on consecutive fly balls in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Starting with the extra-innings courtesy baserunner on second, the Phillies elected to walk Heliot Ramos intentionally before Wilmer Flores' fly to centre field got Fitzgerald to third. Luis Matos then lifted a pitch by Matt Strahm (3-1) to left field, just deep enough to allow Fitzgerald to dive home ahead of a strong throw by Brandon Marsh.

In a game that featured just one extra-base hit - a double by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto leading off the sixth - scoring opportunities were in scarce supply over the first nine innings. The Phillies failed in their five chances with a runner in scoring position, while Giants hitters went 0-for-9.

For nine innings, the game remained scoreless thanks to the work of Phillies starter Zack Wheeler and three relievers, and five Giants pitchers in a bullpen game. Wheeler worked the first six innings, allowing just a pair of singles and two walks. He struck out nine.

Knuckleballer Matt Waldron threw seven strong innings and reliever Jeremiah Estrada set an expansion-era MLB record as San Diego won their second straight over visiting Miami.

Estrada struck out the side in a non-save situation in the ninth, extending his record of consecutive batters struck out to 13. Waldron (3-5), the only knuckleballer in the majors, scattered six hits, struck out eight - all on knuckleballs - and did not walk a batter.

Jurickson Profar homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Padres, who have won three in a row. Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo (2-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two for Miami, who have dropped three of four.

Rafael Devers had four hits, including a key triple, as Boston beat hosts Baltimore.

Wilyer Abreu and Rob Refsnyder homered for the Red Sox, who held the Orioles scoreless after the first inning and evened the three-game series at a game apiece. Brayan Bello (6-2) was charged with three runs on five hits and struck out seven during his five-plus innings.

Trailing 4-3, the Orioles loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. Boston reliever Brennan Bernardino doused the threat as Baltimore's season-best five-game winning streak ended. Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez (5-2) struck out 10 over six innings, giving up four runs.

Michael Tauchman singled in the go-ahead run to ignite a five-run 10th inning as the Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

Cubs rookie Ben Brown tossed seven hitless innings, allowing just two fifth-inning walks, before being lifted after 93 pitches. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out a career-high 10.

Michael Busch staked the Cubs to a 1-0 lead against starter Freddy Peralta, opening the third inning with his eighth homer. Peralta allowed one run on three hits and struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings. Milwaukee, held to one hit through 8 2/3 innings, tied it 1-1 on Willy Adames' two-out RBI single in the ninth inning off Hector Neris (5-0).

Taylor Ward hit a two-run double in the eighth inning and the Angels rallied for a victory over the Yankees in Anaheim, Calif., to end a three-game losing streak.

Kevin Pillar hit a two-run home run and starter Griffin Canning gave up three runs over five innings for the Angels, who had lost six of their previous seven home games. Pillar had three hits and Luis Rengifo had three hits and two runs.

Juan Soto hit a first-inning home run and Anthony Volpe extended his hitting streak to 20 games as the Yankees dropped back-to-back games and fell to 2-2 to open a nine-game California road trip.

