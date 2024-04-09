'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform women's game as WNBA season looms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. WNBA
  4. 'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform women's game as WNBA season looms
'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform women's game as WNBA season looms
Caitlin Clark is anticipated to go as the WNBA's number-one draft pick
Caitlin Clark is anticipated to go as the WNBA's number-one draft pick
AFP
After a dazzling college career that smashed records on and off the basketball court, Caitlin Clark's (22) legacy as a trailblazing icon for women's sport is already secure.

Now, as Clark prepares to be chosen as the number-one pick in next week's WNBA draft, experts are predicting she may well have the same kind of transformative effect on women's professional basketball.

Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA's commissioner, said Monday that Clark and the next generation of women's basketball players will be economic engines that will ensure the league's financial footing for the next 30 years.

Engelbert told CNBC that the WNBA expects to see its existing media deals double in value, from around $50 million a year to $100 million, when they are next negotiated in 2025.

"We hope to at least double our rights fees," Engelbert said. "Women's sports rights fees have been undervalued for too long. So we have this enormous opportunity at a time when the media landscape is changing so much."

'Bird-Magic' moment?

Engelbert said the arrival in the WNBA of Clark and other college stars such as Louisiana State University's Angel Reese and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso could have the same kind of impact as the 1980s rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, which helped create the modern NBA.

"I think we're setting the league up with this next media rights deal not just for the next three to five years but for the next 30," Engelbert said.

"If you look at the history of men's sports, do we have our 'Bird-Magic' moment like the NBA?"

The WNBA class of 2024 will bring with them built-in audiences from college basketball and, significantly, substantial social media followings.

Clark's 258,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, is more than 100,000 followers more than Breanna Stewart, the current WNBA Most Valuable Player.

Reese - affectionately nicknamed 'Bayou Barbie' - will bring an X following of 415,000 to the WNBA.

Clark's impact on the business of college basketball in recent seasons is well documented. This season, Clark and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes set or broke attendance records in all but two of their games, according to the NCAA.

'Tsunami of impact'

Sunday's collegiate championship between Clark's Iowa and South Carolina drew an average audience of 18.7 million viewers, according to US sports network ESPN.

That made it the most-watched women's basketball game in history; and the most-watched basketball game of any kind - men's or women's, college or professional - since 2019.

The University of Iowa women's basketball program generated $3.8 million in 2022/2023. That was up from $1.7 million a year earlier.

Already there are signs that the 'Caitlin Clark Effect' is starting to wash over the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever, the club who are guaranteed to take Clark with the top draft pick on April 15th, sold out seats for games against Connecticut and Los Angeles within hours of putting them on sale.

Courtside seats for the May 28th game with Los Angeles in Indianapolis were being offered for $660 on one resale website.

And it's not just Indiana who expect to cash in on Clark's box office appeal.

The Las Vegas Aces have already announced plans to move their July 2nd home game against Indiana from their 12,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas to the bigger, 20,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena.

Mary Jo Kane, a professor at the University of Minnesota and founding director of its Tucker Center for Research on Girls and Women in Sport, says Clark has been an "unprecedented tsunami of impact and influence."

"No one has been able to capture the kind of magic or lightning in a bottle like Caitlin Clark has done," Kane told National Public Radio in a recent interview.

Even though her college career ended in disappointment on Sunday, with defeat to South Carolina, Clark remained the centre of attention.

South Carolina's coach Dawn Staley thanked Clark for "lifting up our sport."

"She carried a heavy load for our sport, and it is not going to stop here on a collegiate tour. When she's the number one pick in the WNBA Draft, she's going to lift up that league as well."

Clark meanwhile derives satisfaction from a collegiate career that redefined the popular appeal of women's sport.

"When you're given the opportunity, women's sport thrives and that's been the coolest part for me on this journey," said Clark, whose achievements this season included breaking Pete Maravich's 54-year-old all-time college basketball scoring record.

"We started the season playing in front of 55,000 people, now we're ending it in front of 15 million people on TV. It just continues to get better and better and that's never going to stop."

Clark believes investment will be the key to the success of women's sport in the long term.

"No matter what sport it is, believe in them the same, invest in them the same, and things are going to thrive," said Clark.

"You see it with other sports. Continue to invest time, money and resources for those people and give them the opportunities. That's what's going to drive women's sports in future."

Mentions
American SportsBasketballWNBAClark CaitlinIndiana FeverLos Angeles SparksConnecticut SunLas Vegas Aces
Related Articles
Record 18.7 million watch NCAA women's championship match, reports ESPN
Clark-led Iowa advance to US women's college basketball final after edging Connecticut
Who is Iowa's record-breaking NCAA basketball superstar Caitlin Clark?
Show more
Basketball
Connecticut knock off Purdue to win second straight NCAA championship
Updated
NBA roundup: George late show sparks Clippers over Cavs, Mavs keep up charge
Caitlin Clark dream over as South Carolina down Iowa to win US college crown
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid scores 30 as Sixers extend winning streak
NBA roundup: Celtics hold off spirited Kings to extend winning streak
LeBron James' son Bronny declares for 2024 NBA draft following cardiac arrest
Most Read
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Jude Bellingham could help Real Madrid turn tables on champions Man City
New Cameroon coach Marc Brys signs contract but federation skips ceremony
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City can't expect to dominate Real Madrid again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings