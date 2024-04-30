NBA roundup: Thunder seal Pelicans sweep to advance as Celtics on brink

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA roundup: Thunder seal Pelicans sweep to advance as Celtics on brink
NBA roundup: Thunder seal Pelicans sweep to advance as Celtics on brink
The Thunder were victorious again
The Thunder were victorious againAFP
The Oklahoma City Thunder sealed a 4-0 series sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans to book their place in the NBA play-offs second round on Monday as Boston dominated Miami to move to the brink of the conference semi-finals.

Western Conference top seeds Oklahoma City finally got the better of New Orleans with a late scoring burst in the fourth quarter to complete a 97-89 road victory in Louisiana.

The Pelicans led by five points with just over eight minutes remaining before Oklahoma City responded with an 18-2 run to close out victory in a hard-fought contest that saw the lead change hands 19 times.

Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder scoring with 24 points apiece while Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey each scored 14 and Luguentz Dort 11.

It was the Thunder's first playoff series win since 2016 and leaves them facing a Western Conference semi-final against either the Los Angeles Clippers or Dallas Mavericks.

"This was probably our hardest game," Williams said afterwards. "We weren't hitting shots but I think defensively we locked in down the stretch.

"We're all together through thick and thin, through the ups and downs of the season. We've hung in there together and now you see the result."

Boston extinguish Heat

Elsewhere on Monday, Derrick White scored 38 points as the top-seeded Boston Celtics dominated Miami 102-88 on the road to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

After a 20-point win over Miami in game three Saturday, Boston picked up where they left off with another emphatic performance over last season's Eastern Conference champions.

White set the tone for Boston with an electric first-quarter display, rattling in 16 points in the opening frame - including four three-pointers - to help the Celtics take a 10-point lead heading into the second quarter.

Boston kept up the pressure to open up a 53-36 half-time advantage.

The Celtics stretched the lead to 28 points at one stage in the third quarter, and even though Miami rallied in the fourth, narrowing the deficit to 13 points with just over five minutes remaining, Boston's grip on the lead never looked in serious jeopardy.

The win means the Celtics can clinch their place in the second round, where they will face either Orlando or Cleveland, with a victory in game five Wednesday back in Boston.

On Monday's evidence, few would bet against Boston bringing the series to a swift conclusion.

"I made a couple of shots early and that always helps," White said of his career-high playoff scoring performance.

"Once you've made a couple the basket looks huge. I just wanted to be aggressive and try to make the right play every time I was on the court."

White insisted Boston would take nothing for granted as they attempt to close out the series in front of their home fans.

"It's going to be a tough game five. We know they ain't going away so we've got to be ready to go," White said.

Mentions
BasketballNBABoston CelticsNew Orleans PelicansOklahoma City ThunderMiami HeatDallas MavericksLos Angeles ClippersCleveland CavaliersOrlando MagicAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA Playoffs Power Rankings: Can the Celtics finally go all the way?
NBA roundup: Thunder grab top seed in West, Lakers one win from play-offs
NBA roundup: James stars as Lakers stay alive with win over Nuggets
Show more
Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from NBA play-offs after Denver loss
Victor Wembanyama in France: NBA side Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
NBA roundup: Timberwolves sweep Suns out of play-offs as Knicks win
Jalen Brunson's career-high powers Knicks past 76ers for 3-1 series lead
NBA roundup: Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks
NBA roundup: Nuggets push Lakers to brink of playoff elimination
Stephen Curry named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year
Jimmy Butler trolls Boston Celtics after Miami Heat's upset victory
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day
Leicester clinch Championship title with victory against Preston

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings