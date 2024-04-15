NBA roundup: Thunder grab top seed in West, Lakers one win from play-offs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA roundup: Thunder grab top seed in West, Lakers one win from play-offs
NBA roundup: Thunder grab top seed in West, Lakers one win from play-offs
The Thunder are heading for the play-offs
The Thunder are heading for the play-offs
AFP
The unexpected Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the Western Conference top seed ahead of the defending champion Denver Nuggets as the NBA regular season wrapped up on Sunday.

The Thunder rolled past the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks - who rested Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving among others - 135-86 to emerge from the trio of teams who went into the final day of action tied atop the West.

It marked the first time that three teams entered their final games with identical records, all with a shot at the number one seed in a conference.

Thanks to the Thunder's edge in their head-to-head record, the Nuggets' 126-111 victory over the Grizzlies in Memphis wasn't enough and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who also had a chance, fell 125-106 to the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns snatched the sixth and final automatic playoff berth and will face the No. 3 Timberwolves again in the first round.

In New Orleans, superstar LeBron James scored 28 points with 11 rebounds and 17 assists in his 112th career triple-double to propel the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-108 victory over the Pelicans and eighth place in the West.

The defeat dropped the Pelicans out of sixth place and they'll host the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the playoffs as the seventh seed.

James added five steals and Anthony Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds against his former team. Davis gave Lakers fans a scare when he hobbled out in pain late in the fourth quarter, but coach Darvin Ham said he believed it was muscle spasms and not an injury that might sideline Davis in the post-season.

James' triple-double was his fifth this season and his playmaking helped spearhead a dominant performance in the paint, where Los Angeles outscored New Orleans 68-42.

The Golden State Warriors, with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green resting niggling injuries, beat the Utah Jazz 123-116 to lock up the last play-in berth.

They'll play Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, who cruised past Portland 121-85, with the winner of that play-in game earning a shot at the loser of the Lakers-Pelicans contest for the final Western Conference playoff berth.

All 30 teams were in action on the final day of the regular season, and 12 of the 15 games had playoff implications.

Brunson propels Knicks to No. 2

There was a bit less to settle in the East but the New York Knicks, fueled by 40 points from Jalen Brunson, edged the Chicago Bulls 120-119 in overtime to grab the second seed.

Brunson's pull-up shot with 1:01 remaining in regulation tied it at 109-109.

Brunson fed Donte DiVincenzo for a go-ahead three-pointer with 3:13 left in overtime and the Knicks held on for their 50th win of the season.

The Knicks leapfrogged into second place over the Milwaukee Bucks, who fell 113-88 to the Orlando Magic as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a third straight game with a leg injury.

The Magic, led by 26 points and 11 rebounds from Paolo Banchero, avoided the play-in tournament, clinching the fifth seed ahead of the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers grabbed the sixth and final automatic playoff spot with an emphatic 157-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks and booked a first-round clash with the Bucks.

The Boston Celtics, already assured of the top seed in the East, closed the regular season with a 64th victory, 132-122 over the Washington Wizards.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who also had a shot at second place, fell to the Charlotte Hornets 120-110 and finished fourth. They will meet the Magic in the first round.

The Miami Heat, beaten by the Nuggets in last year's Finals, finished eighth after a 118-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

On Wednesday, the Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, who rested star big man Joel Embiid in a 107-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets - in the play-in.

The winner will advance to the playoffs and the loser will take on the winner of the play-in clash between Chicago and 10th-seeded Atlanta.

Mentions
BasketballNBALos Angeles LakersNew Orleans PelicansDenver NuggetsNew York KnicksOklahoma City ThunderMinnesota TimberwolvesPhoenix SunsChicago BullsAtlanta HawksIndiana PacersOrlando MagicDallas MavericksMemphis GrizzliesGolden State WarriorsSacramento KingsUtah JazzDetroit PistonsBoston CelticsBrooklyn NetsCharlotte HornetsCleveland CavaliersMiami HeatMilwaukee BucksPhiladelphia 76ersToronto RaptorsWashington WizardsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Celtics crush Nets as Stephen Curry makes history in Warriors loss
NBA roundup: Celtics clinch playoff home edge by silencing Thunder
NBA roundup: Sacramento Kings hang on to take down Los Angeles Lakers
Show more
Basketball
Wembanyama to miss final Spurs game of NBA season with ankle injury
Record-breaking Caitlin Clark headlines talented WNBA Draft class
NBA roundup: Wemby produces magic as injury-hit Spurs shock Nuggets
'Unlike anyone we've seen': WNBA seizes record-breaking Clark's spotlight
NBA roundup: Pelicans close in on sixth seed as Knicks stun Celtics
Houston consensus All-American Jamal Shead declares for NBA draft
Iowa to retire Caitlin Clark's record-breaking No. 22 jersey
NBA roundup: Nuggets battle past Wolves to reclaim top spot
NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo injury woe for Bucks, Warriors down Lakers
Most Read
Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch with Udinese match suspended
Football Tracker: Inter Milan drop points as Lyon produce stunning comeback
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso honoured to be part of special day for champions
How Xabi Alonso and a touch of tiki-taka lifted Leverkusen to brave new heights

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings