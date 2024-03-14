NBA roundup: Sacramento Kings hang on to take down Los Angeles Lakers

Harrison Barnes (31) tied a season high with seven 3-pointers en route to a team-high 23 points, Domantas Sabonis (27) put up a triple-double and the Sacramento Kings survived a late surge by LeBron James (39) to beat the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 120-107 on Wednesday night.

All five Kings starters scored in double figures, including Sabonis, who had 17 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 23rd triple-double.

Sacramento moved three games ahead of the Lakers in the Western Conference playoff race and also completed a 4-0 season-series sweep.

James finished with 18 points, nine in the fourth quarter, and led the Lakers with 13 rebounds, but missed a 111th career triple-double by one assist. Austin Reaves led the team with 28 points, hitting seven of his team's 14 3-pointers. Anthony Davis added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen had double-doubles and Cleveland caught fire from beyond the arc to cool off host New Orleans.

Garland finished with 27 points and 11 assists and Allen finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Georges Niang scored 16 points, Sam Merrill had 15 and Donovan Mitchell, returning from a seven-game absence due to a knee injury, added 14, as did Damian Jones.

Zion Williamson scored 33 points, Brandon Ingram had 20 and Trey Murphy III added 11 to lead New Orleans, which saw its four-game winning streak end.

Paolo Banchero scored 21 points as Orlando bounced back from a pair of disappointing losses and recorded a wire-to-wire victory over visiting Brooklyn.

The Magic avoided their first three-game losing streak since January 9-13. Orlando also turned in a more cohesive showing than in a 98-74 loss to the host New York Knicks on Friday and a 111-97 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, when the Magic were dominated in the second half.

Cam Thomas paced the Nets with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 17 points. Dennis Schroder and Cameron Johnson finished with 13 apiece for Brooklyn, which shot 46.9 percent overall but 26.9 percent (7-for-26) from behind the arc.

DeMar DeRozan scored two of his season-high 46 points on an overtime-forcing jumper with 0.3 seconds left in regulation, and he added nine in the extra frame as Chicago knocked off Indiana in Indianapolis.

DeRozan scored the final three points of regulation after Indiana sent him to the free-throw line with 3.8 seconds remaining. He made the first, then the Pacers knocked the ensuing intentional miss out of bounds, setting up DeRozan's game-tying bucket from the baseline.

Pascal Siakam finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Aaron Nesmith added 13 points. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 17 points and 14 assists. He had a contested look at a would-be, game-tying 3-point attempt at the end of overtime, but it was no good.

Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 25 points to lead visiting Denver past Miami.

Nikola Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, posted 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets, who have won four straight games and 10 of their past 11.

The Heat, who have lost four straight games, were led by Bam Adebayo, who had a double-double: 17 points and 13 rebounds. He scored nine points in Miami's resurgent third quarter.

Miles Bridges poured in 27 points and rookie Vasilije Micic posted a career-best 25 points as Charlotte earned a rare road win at the expense of Memphis.

The Hornets won for just the second time in their last nine games and snapped a five-game road skid, improving to 8-26 in away games. Micic, who delivered eight assists, shot 9-for-10 from the field with five 3-pointers. Grant Williams tacked on 18 points off the bench.

GG Jackson led the Grizzlies, who had won three of their previous five games, with 26 points, including six 3-point baskets. Luke Kennard provided 17 points.

Luka Doncic's run of seven straight games with a triple-double ended, but host Dallas turned to the shot-blocking of big men Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II to outlast short-handed Golden State.

Gafford and Lively combined for 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks, allowing the Mavericks to win for just the second time this season when scoring fewer than 112 points. They also won their fourth straight overall.

Jonathan Kuminga went for a game-high 27 points for the Warriors, who were missing Stephen Curry for their third straight game because of a sprained right ankle. Golden State was also without Draymond Green, who was a late scratch with a sore lower back.

Jalen Duren had 24 points and a career-high 23 rebounds to lead suddenly hot host Detroit past visiting Toronto.

Duren recorded his third 20-20 game of the season while Cade Cunningham had 19 points and six assists for the Pistons, who are 3-1 four games into a six-game homestand after winning just nine of their first 61 games.

Immanuel Quickley led the Raptors with 25 points and eight assists. Kelly Olynyk supplied 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds, but that couldn't keep Toronto from its fifth straight loss.

Anfernee Simons recorded 36 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to help Portland beat visiting Atlanta.

Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 33 points on 15-of-20 shooting and collected 19 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double for Portland. The Trail Blazers won for just the second time in their past 12 home games.

Atlanta's Dejounte Murray scored 40 points for his second 40-point effort in three games. He matched his career high of 41 points in Friday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.