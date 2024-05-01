Brittney Griner saw her world crumbling during harrowing Russia arrest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. WNBA
  4. Brittney Griner saw her world crumbling during harrowing Russia arrest
Brittney Griner saw her world crumbling during harrowing Russia arrest
Griner spent nearly 10 months behind bars in Russia
Griner spent nearly 10 months behind bars in RussiaReuters
Brittney Griner (33) saw her world crumbling around her when she was detained at a Moscow airport two years ago after she was caught carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, saying a "mental lapse" led to nearly 10 months behind bars in Russia.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested in February 2022 for carrying the cartridges in her luggage. She returned home in a prisoner exchange in December of that year.

"I could just visualize everything I worked so hard for just crumbling and going away," the WNBA All-Star told ABC's 20/20 program, recalling the moment the cartridges were uncovered.

Griner is releasing a book on the ordeal later this month and reiterated that she did not intend to pack the cartridges, which were legal in Arizona, where she plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

"It's just so easy to have a mental lapse," said Griner.

"Granted my mental lapse was on a more grand scale but it doesn't take away from how that can happen."

The twice Women's National Basketball Association scoring champion became emotional when discussing the guilt she felt for letting down her family and her team.

"I don't think I've really gotten through (it) all the way," she said.

"It's my fault and I let everybody down."

Mentions
BasketballWNBAGriner BrittneyPhoenix MercuryAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Caitlin Clark hailed as saviour in hero's welcome to Indianapolis Fever
Indiana Fever select Caitlin Clark with first pick of WNBA Draft
Record-breaking Caitlin Clark headlines talented WNBA Draft class
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Maxey magic fires Sixers past Knicks as Bucks stay alive
LeBron James focused on family and Paris Olympics after Lakers playoff exit
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly set to part ways with coach Darvin Ham
Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from NBA play-offs after Denver loss
NBA roundup: Thunder seal Pelicans sweep to advance as Celtics on brink
Victor Wembanyama in France: NBA side Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
NBA roundup: Timberwolves sweep Suns out of play-offs as Knicks win
Jalen Brunson's career-high powers Knicks past 76ers for 3-1 series lead
NBA roundup: James stars as Lakers stay alive with win over Nuggets
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals, O'Sullivan out
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Vinicius Junior at the double as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings