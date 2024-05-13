NBA gives LeBron James' son Bronny medical clearance ahead of June draft

Bronny James could be set to join the NBA in June
Bronny James could be set to join the NBA in JuneReuters
A panel of NBA physicians has medically cleared Bronny James (19) to be drafted, ESPN reported Monday.

The three doctors on the league's Fitness to Play Panel evaluated and approved his participation in this week's pre-draft scouting combine in Chicago, per the report.

The oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was preparing for his 2023-24 freshman season at Southern California when he suffered cardiac arrest at practice in July and subsequently underwent a procedure to address a congenital heart defect. He didn't make his college debut until December 10.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games (six starts) for the Trojans, shooting 36.6 percent from the field over 19.3 minutes.

James announced in early April that he was declaring for the draft and entering the NCAA transfer portal. He faces a May 29 deadline to decide whether to remain in the June 26-27 draft or return to college.

