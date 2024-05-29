Boston Celtics 'not sure' if Kristaps Porzingis will be ready for Game 1 of NBA Finals

Boston Celtics 'not sure' if Kristaps Porzingis will be ready for Game 1 of NBA Finals

Porzingis has been out since the first round
Porzingis has been out since the first round
Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis (28) has "ramped it up" in workouts but coach Joe Mazzulla said Wednesday he's "not sure" if the 7-foot-2 forward will be ready for the NBA Finals opener.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be June 6 in Boston against either the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves.

Porzingis has not played since straining his soleus muscle in Game 4 of a first-round series against the Miami Heat on April 29.

"I'm not sure. I don't know yet," Mazzulla said Wednesday in his weekly radio interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

"I do know he ramped it up on the court a little bit. Like I said, he's working really, really hard," Mazzulla added. "There's been a couple shootarounds where he hasn't done anything with the team but has been in a 1-on-1 setting kind of ramping it up with the intensity level of it. He's been getting better and better."

The Celtics are on a seven-game winning streak and have gone 9-1 overall since Porzingis was injured.

For his part, Porzingis sounded upbeat in a post to X, writing "see you in the finals," according to a translation from Latvian to English.

Al Horford played a big role in the Eastern Conference finals and said he'll be ready to do anything the Celtics need if Porzingis isn't back in the fold.

Porzingis averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 57 starts during the regular season.

