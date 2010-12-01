Lakers reportedly targeting UConn's Dan Hurley as next coach

Lakers reportedly targeting UConn's Dan Hurley as next coach

Hurley guided the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA championships
Hurley guided the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA championships
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing a "massive, long-term contract offer" to UConn's Dan Hurley to become their next head coach, ESPN reported Thursday morning.

The report comes on the heels of the position being linked to either former NBA player and ESPN analyst JJ Redick or New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego.

The Lakers reportedly have had preliminary contact with Hurley, who has guided the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA championships. He has said his goal is to coach in the NBA one day.

Hurley, 51, has posted a 141-58 record while leading UConn to four NCAA Tournament appearances during his six seasons with UConn. He had a 38-23 record during two seasons as the head coach at Wagner (2010-12) and a 113-82 mark in six campaigns with Rhode Island.

Hurley also has a fan in LeBron James, as the Lakers superstar praised the coach over social media on April 19.

"He's so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their (offense). Love it," James wrote.

Los Angeles fired Darvin Ham on May 3 after two seasons, including an appearance in the Western Conference finals in 2023.

The Lakers finished the regular season with a 47-35 mark, good enough for only an eighth-place finish in the Western Conference. They defeated the Pelicans in the play-in round to earn the No. 7 seed in the playoffs but were bounced by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round, 4-1.

Ham posted a 90-74 record but was 9-12 in the playoffs since replacing Frank Vogel in 2022.

American SportsBasketballNBALos Angeles LakersConnecticut Huskies
