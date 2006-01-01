NBA Top 10 Countdown: Two - Luka Doncic still looking to cement his legacy

To lead up to the 2024/25 NBA season, Flashscore presents a ranking of the top 10 players from the world's best basketball league. One step off the top spot is the Mavericks' Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic (25), who came close to winning every title last season but is still waiting to achieve the ultimate accolade.

It's already been six years since Luka Doncic arrived in the NBA. His reputation was flattering, but far from appropriate at first.

Six years of terrorising defences, climbing the hierarchy little by little, and now there's no doubt: he's one of the best players in the world.

A generational talent, to use a well-known expression, who has terrorised the world with some dazzling performances, as witnessed by his 73-point game last January, the fourth-highest total in history.

But last year marked a turning point: after a collectively disastrous 2023 season, the Mavericks marched into the playoffs in the dreaded Western Conference. A faultless run, three comfortable wins and a place in the final, where it took the Celtics steamroller to stop them.

Last term was Dallas' finest season since the 2011 title won by the other Texan icon, Dirk Nowitzki. The ultimate benchmark.

An NBA finalist for the first time and finally on the MVP podium, 'Luka Magic' is very close to the heights that have been promised to him since he first set foot on the professional stage at the age of 16 with Real Madrid.

But close doesn't mean MVP, and it doesn't mean being champion. It's often said that nobody remembers a loser, and if we're not going to forget a player like this, he's going to have to start building a real legacy, and such a thing is built with titles and trophies.

The MVP and/or the title, there's no need to go into detail when talking about the season ahead. Luka is probably the second-best player in the world, he needs to become the first and overtake the Serbian giant who is blocking his way (Nikola Jokic).

We'd like to see him talk less to the referees, and not waste his energy unnecessarily during matches, but a player is a whole, and this one is one hell of a whole. Magic is to be expected this season, and let's hope it leads to a crown.

2023/24 stats: 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, 9.2 rebounds, 48.7% shooting, 38.2% three-pointers

Targets for 2024/25: 35 points / 10 rebounds / 10 assists / MVP / NBA title