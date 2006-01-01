NBA Top 10 Countdown: Three - Giannis Antetokounmpo, can the 'Greek Freak' return to his best?

To lead up to the 2024/25 NBA season, Flashscore presents a ranking of the top 10 players from the world's best basketball league. Giannis Antetokounmpo (29), who has been frustrated in the playoffs for the last two seasons but is still as incredible as ever individually, comes in at third.

Having tiptoed in as the 15th pick in the 2013 draft, Giannis Antetokounmpo has brought NBA fans to their feet over the last several years. Two consecutive MVP titles in 2019 and 2020, followed by a legendary playoff campaign in 2021, culminating in a title and Finals MVP award. The Greek superstar was 26 at the time and the best player in the world without a doubt.

But since being eliminated in Game 7 against the Celtics in 2022 after a dazzling playoff run, the Bucks have completely disintegrated. The so-called 'Greek Freak' is partly to blame, as over the last two seasons he has been physically injured or absent in the first round. As a result, the Bucks have been eliminated twice in a row, which is a real shame for a franchise that has established itself as one of the top teams in the East.

In the last regular season, Giannis was on a roll. Night after night, he remained his team's leader, tormenting defences. It's hard to stop the Greek high-speed train, who, unlike Joel Embiid, is no longer chasing a title, but as many rings as possible. Yet he made an enigmatic statement recently, suggesting that if Milwaukee didn't win the title, he might well be transferred.

Pressure on management? A desire to go elsewhere? Anticipation of a possible future? In basketball terms, there's no doubt that we're dealing with one of the best players in the NBA regardless of the noise.

Giannis remains a major force, and could still compete for the MVP award, but there are still some physical and structural questions, and the Bucks' management seem to be at the end of their tether. Will all that be enough to prevent the return of the ultra-dominant Greek Freak this season?

2023/24 stats: 30.4 points, 6.5 assists, 11.5 rebounds, 61.1% shooting, 27.4% three-pointers

Targets for 2024/25: 32 points / 12 rebounds / 7 assists / NBA Finals / MVP