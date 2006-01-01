Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA Top 10 Countdown: Six - Will the kitchen be ready for the chef Steph Curry?

NBA Top 10 Countdown: Six - Will the kitchen be ready for the chef Steph Curry?

Stephen Curry will continue to shine
Stephen Curry will continue to shineEZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
To lead up to the 2024/25 NBA season, Flashscore presents a ranking of the top 10 players from the world's best basketball league. It is sixth place for Stephen Curry (36). Back after a fiery Olympic Games, the doubts are more about his team than his talent.

It was one of the most powerful images of the Olympic Games. Once again, it looked like Team USA might fall. France were seriously outplaying the Americans in the final of the basketball tournament, and looked set to win. Until Stephen Curry came along and blasted Les Bleus with a series of extraordinary three-pointers.

What better way to sum up the career of the Baby-Faced Assassin? 15 seasons of terrorising defences with clutch shots. One of the greatest players of the 21st century is back in action, after a season in which he lived up to his billing as one of the best players in the NBA. But the main problem was his supporting cast, with the Warriors falling in the play-in game.

And therein lies the problem. Klay Thompson is gone, Draymond Green is ageing, to put it mildly. The management is getting to the end of its rope by recruiting more scorers, but the West remains as crowded as ever, and the omens are not very favourable for Golden State, the best team of the 2010s who are on the decline.

But their leader isn't. An undisputed superstsar who last season recorded his 13th out of 15 career seasons above 40% from three-point range.

And there's no reason why that should change this season. But however strong he may be, the leader cannot work miracles. It is important for legends to take care of their exits. At the age of 36, Steph Curry will probably no longer be in this top 10 next season, even if he puts in a top-class performance.

We'll have to wait and see what the Warriors' final result will be, which will largely determine how his season is judged. But there's no reason not to expect a very, very high-flying Curry.

2023/2024 stats: 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 45% shooting, 40.8% three-pointers

Targets for 2024/2025: 28 points in 50/40/90 / direct qualification for the playoffs / All-NBA Team

Mentions
BasketballNBAStephen CurryGolden State WarriorsAmerican SportsFeatures
Related Articles
NBA Top 10 Countdown: Seven - Kevin Durant, capable of transforming the Suns?
NBA Top 10 Countdown: Eight - Jayson Tatum, with a title in the bag, what's next?
NBA Top 10 Countdown: Nine - LeBron James not ready to give up yet
Show more
Basketball
NBA Top 10 Countdown: 10 - Jalen Brunson, New York's wake-up call
Paul George injures knee in second NBA pre-season game with 76ers
Three-time NBA champion Danny Green retires after 15 seasons
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expects NBA games will return to China after controversy
Atlanta Hawks' Czech guard Vít Krejci steals headlines with stellar assist in pre-season
Family affair as LeBron and Bronny James play together for first time
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Danielle Collins backtracks on retirement, to play on in 2025
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov coasts through in Stockholm, Ruud and Tsitsipas suffer defeats
Editors' Picks: Formula 1 returns, Bayern & Liverpool facing tricky domestic tests

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings