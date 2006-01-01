Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA Top 10 Countdown: Eight - Jayson Tatum, with a title in the bag, what's next?

NBA Top 10 Countdown: Eight - Jayson Tatum, with a title in the bag, what's next?

Jayson Tatum in the MVP race?
Jayson Tatum in the MVP race?Fadel Senna / AFP
To lead up to the 2024/25 NBA season, Flashscore presents a ranking of the top 10 players from the world's best basketball league. In eighth place, is Jayson Tatum (26). Now an NBA champion, he still has some individual milestones to reach.

The Boston project, launched in 2013 when the Celtics dumped their veterans to the Nets for a host of draft picks, has finally paid dividends 11 years on. A long-awaited NBA title - the franchise's first in 16 years - for a team built around the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. However, the fact that the former won the Finals MVP award is still raising some serious eyebrows for many.

On paper, Tatum is the leader. But for a player who likes to repeat that he is one of the NBA's crème de la crème, the Finals MVP result must have stung. The debate over who the real leader of this team has probably plagued the Celtics' progress over the last few years, and when a consensus was finally reached on Tatum, Brown stole the show.

Inherently, Tatum is the No. 1. Which is why, unlike his teammate, he features in this Top 10. But is he capable of getting involved in another battle for MVP? The favourites seem untouchable, and despite Boston's steamroller season, only one of the 100 voters had put the former Duke man on the podium.

5th MVP, can Tatum do better?
5th MVP, can Tatum do better?NBA

Individually, then, Tatum needs to do better and end the No. 1 debate for good. But for a player who has long been heralded as a future MVP, it still seems out of reach. That is unless he goes from the very, very good to exceptional. But should he prioritise the individual accolades or the collective trophy? That is the essence of Jayson Tatum's season, unless he is capable of doing both.

2023/2024 stats: 26.9 points, 4.9 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 47.1% shooting, 37.6% three-pointers

Targets for 2024/2025: 30 points / 10 rebounds / NBA champion / MVP podium

Mentions
BasketballNBAJayson TatumBoston CelticsAmerican SportsFeatures
Related Articles
NBA Top 10 Countdown: Nine - LeBron James not ready to give up yet
NBA Top 10 Countdown: 10 - Jalen Brunson, New York's wake-up call
Paul George injures knee in second NBA pre-season game with 76ers
Show more
Basketball
Three-time NBA champion Danny Green retires after 15 seasons
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expects NBA games will return to China after controversy
Atlanta Hawks' Czech guard Vít Krejci steals headlines with stellar assist in pre-season
Family affair as LeBron and Bronny James play together for first time
Boston beat Denver in NBA exhibition season opener but Jokic says omens are good
Damian Lillard embraced boot camp to bring 'real me' to Bucks
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
25 finalists but Yamal the clear favourite for the Golden Boy award
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice 'if necessary'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings