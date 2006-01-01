NBA Top 10 Countdown: Eight - Jayson Tatum, with a title in the bag, what's next?

To lead up to the 2024/25 NBA season, Flashscore presents a ranking of the top 10 players from the world's best basketball league. In eighth place, is Jayson Tatum (26). Now an NBA champion, he still has some individual milestones to reach.

The Boston project, launched in 2013 when the Celtics dumped their veterans to the Nets for a host of draft picks, has finally paid dividends 11 years on. A long-awaited NBA title - the franchise's first in 16 years - for a team built around the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. However, the fact that the former won the Finals MVP award is still raising some serious eyebrows for many.

On paper, Tatum is the leader. But for a player who likes to repeat that he is one of the NBA's crème de la crème, the Finals MVP result must have stung. The debate over who the real leader of this team has probably plagued the Celtics' progress over the last few years, and when a consensus was finally reached on Tatum, Brown stole the show.

Inherently, Tatum is the No. 1. Which is why, unlike his teammate, he features in this Top 10. But is he capable of getting involved in another battle for MVP? The favourites seem untouchable, and despite Boston's steamroller season, only one of the 100 voters had put the former Duke man on the podium.

5th MVP, can Tatum do better? NBA

Individually, then, Tatum needs to do better and end the No. 1 debate for good. But for a player who has long been heralded as a future MVP, it still seems out of reach. That is unless he goes from the very, very good to exceptional. But should he prioritise the individual accolades or the collective trophy? That is the essence of Jayson Tatum's season, unless he is capable of doing both.

2023/2024 stats: 26.9 points, 4.9 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 47.1% shooting, 37.6% three-pointers

Targets for 2024/2025: 30 points / 10 rebounds / NBA champion / MVP podium