NBA Top 10 Countdown: 10 - Jalen Brunson, New York's wake-up call

To lead up to the 2024/25 NBA season, Flashscore presents a ranking of the top 10 players from the world's best basketball league. We start with Jalen Brunson (28), the man who got the Knicks back on the road to success.

In 2022, Jalen Brunson was one of the main architects of the Mavericks' superb playoff campaign, which saw them finish runners-up in the Western Conference. But it was already clear that the role of Luka Doncic's lieutenant was too small for him.

And yet it was Dallas who had selected the two-time NCAA champion point guard 33rd in 2018, in a draft packed with talent. It turned out, that was far too low for such a player.

The Mavs tried everything to keep him, but all he wanted was New York. And New York adopted him without batting an eyelid, as he went from 16 to 28 points in two seasons. But above all, he reawakened a historic franchise, still the most bankable in the NBA despite the lack of results.

Last season, the Knicks made the playoffs for the second time in a row (something that hadn't happened since 2000) and came within a game of the conference finals.

In the midst of a young, physical and ambitious team, Brunson took on the role of captain of the ship with some historic performances. For example, his 61 points against the Spurs in March, just one shy of the franchise record held by Carmelo Anthony. And during the playoffs, he became the first player since... Michael Jordan to score at least 40 points in four consecutive games.

However, his season ended in disaster, with a fractured hand in Game 7 against the Pacers, at a time when everyone was expecting the Knicks to topple the juggernaut of Boston in the conference final.

There were no Olympic Games for Brunson but instead a new contract, deliberately reduced in terms of salary, in order to win over the public once and for all. What's more, he was given the role of franchise captain.

Everything is ready, everything is there, but so is the pressure. Anything less than a conference final would be a failure, given the efforts made by the player and the franchise. Jalen Brunson is a star, and this season he needs to become a superstar.

2023/24 stats: 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, 47.9% shooting, 40.1% three-pointers

Target for 2024/25: 30 points / eight assists / MVP candidate / All-NBA First Team / Conference finals minimum