Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Paul George injures knee in second NBA pre-season game with 76ers

Paul George injures knee in second NBA pre-season game with 76ers

George in action
George in actionČTK / AP / Charlie Neibergall
Paul George (34), the nine-time NBA All-Star who joined Philadelphia as a free agent in the off-season, hyper-extended his left knee in a pre-season victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the team said Monday.

George was guarding Atlanta's Jalen Johnson in the first half when he appeared to plant his leg awkwardly.

He played no further part after having scored eight points on three-of-five shooting with two rebounds, one assist and one steal in just over 12 minutes on court.

George told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he felt the hyper-extension and knew he needed to have the knee examined but added "I'm not too concerned about it."

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said he was hopeful George would be back in action "right away".

George's injury comes a day after Philadelphia announced that star big man Joel Embiid wouldn't play in any pre-season games as part of the management plan for his surgically repaired left knee.

Embiid played in just 39 games last season because of a torn lateral meniscus, returning after surgery with seven games left in the regular season.

He was still wearing a knee brace when he helped the United States win gold at the Paris Olympics.

Asked Monday if there were concerns about Embiid's availability for the 76ers' season-opener against Milwaukee on October 23rd, Nurse said he was "not really sure where we're at with that".

"But we are right on course with the plan that we kind of set out," Nurse added.

Mentions
BasketballNBAPaul GeorgePhiladelphia 76ersAtlanta HawksAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Three-time NBA champion Danny Green retires after 15 seasons
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expects NBA games will return to China after controversy
Atlanta Hawks' Czech guard Vít Krejci steals headlines with stellar assist in pre-season
Show more
Basketball
Family affair as LeBron and Bronny James play together for first time
Boston beat Denver in NBA exhibition season opener but Jokic says omens are good
Damian Lillard embraced boot camp to bring 'real me' to Bucks
LeBron James 'given life' by playing with son and winning Olympic gold
NBA confirms shot-blocking great Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58
WNBA players say league needs to do more to address abuse by 'new fans'
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings