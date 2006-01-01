NBA Top 10 Countdown: Seven - Kevin Durant, capable of transforming the Suns?

To lead up to the 2024/25 NBA season, Flashscore presents a ranking of the top 10 players from the world's best basketball league. It's time for Kevin Durant (36) in seventh, who is nearing the end of his career. Is he capable of bringing the Phoenix Suns back to the top?

For many, Kevin Durant is one of the best, if not the best forward in history. His consistency is incredible, with last season being his 12th in a row above 50% shooting. It's a statistic that shows just how well he masters his craft on that side of the court, and just how much he has put behind him despite tearing his Achilles tendon five years ago.

But since he left Golden State, this offensive dominance has not translated into results. Four seasons after returning from injury, KD has won just two playoff series. And there, it wasn't his qualities as a player, but as a leader that were called into question.

The Brooklyn Nets circus didn't help, and in two years in Arizona, he hasn't turned his team into a genuine title favourite.

And therein lies the issue. Durant's legacy includes 'only' two NBA titles - won alongside Stephen Curry - and one MVP. Many would be satisfied with that, but if he were, he wouldn't have made such a big effort to come back.

He will no longer be in the fight for the MVP, but for the title, and the Suns have formed a trio with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, about which there is much to be said, but the fact is that the investment made must lead to results.

And ending last season with a disgraceful sweep against the Wolves is not worthy of such a player. He has no choice: he needs a major collective result as the true leader of his team, something that hasn't happened since 2012.

So it's been an eternity, but as much as we know what we're going to get every night with KD on the floor in terms of shooting, playmaking and even defence, the conference final is a minimum goal. Otherwise, no matter how strong he is, his legacy will be dented. The ball is in his hands.

2023/2024 stats: 27.1 points, 5 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 52.3% shooting, 41.3% three-pointers

Targets for 2024/2025: 30 points / NBA champion