Jayson Tatum and Celtics dominate Knicks to launch NBA title defence

Jayson Tatum (right) was in fine form against the Knicks

Jayson Tatum (26) scored 37 points as the Boston Celtics launched the defence of their NBA crown with an emphatic 132-109 defeat of the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

After a triumphant pre-game ceremony that saw Boston celebrate raising their record-breaking 18th championship banner, the Celtics delivered a performance that suggested they could well be the team to beat once more.

A devastating 43-point first quarter put Boston in complete control during the first half, with Tatum producing an electric shooting performance to pour in 18 points from three-point range over the two quarters.

Tatum had brought the house down in a pre-game address to a packed TD Garden, signalling the Celtics' determination to win back-to-back championships and he was pleased with the way the team then got right down to business.

"I'm really proud of the way we played. Tonight was emotional - a celebration of what we accomplished last year," said Tatum.

"For a lot of us, that was our first experience getting a ring and raising the banner. So tonight was special. To kind of have to reset and go try to win a basketball game against a really good team...the way that we just came out and responded and played the right way," he added.

Boston powered to last season's NBA championship after winning 64 games in the regular season before dropping just three games in the playoffs, sealing victory with a 4-1 rout of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

That win came after years of frustrating postseason disappointments, which included a 4-2 defeat to Golden State in the 2022 NBA Finals and an agonizing 4-3 loss to Miami in the 2023 Western Conference finals.

The Celtics have retained the core of the team from last season's roster and look well-positioned to mount a serious defence of their title.

Against New York on Tuesday, Joe Mazzulla's team picked up where they had left off in June, with all of their heavy-hitters coming up big to leave the Knicks chasing the game for long periods.

Four of the their five starters - Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday - posted double-digit points tallies before half-time, helping the team take a commanding 74-55 lead into the break.

Although the Knicks had enjoyed parity in a 31-31 second quarter, Boston were in no mood to let their advantage slip after the break, coasting home to close out the win.

Tatum finished with 10 assists and four rebounds in addition to his 37 points, with White adding 24 points and Brown 23. Holiday added 18 while Al Horford chipped in with 11.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks scoring with 22 points, alongside Miles McBride with 22 from the bench.

Tatum was frustrated with a series of missed three-pointers from the team in the fourth quarter but praised his team's ability to switch focus after the festivities.

"The transition from last year (that) was special and tonight (too). But it's kind of like we've got to put it behind us. We got our rings, raised the banner and now it's on to the next season. We've got to get ready for Washington on Thursday now," he added.