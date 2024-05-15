'Foundations are pretty fragile,' says angry Postecoglou after Spurs fans celebrate loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. 'Foundations are pretty fragile,' says angry Postecoglou after Spurs fans celebrate loss

'Foundations are pretty fragile,' says angry Postecoglou after Spurs fans celebrate loss

Ange Postecoglou during the Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester City
Ange Postecoglou during the Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester CityProfimedia
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said the foundations he has built at the club are "fragile" after many fans took glee in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, which could deny north London rivals Arsenal the Premier League title.

Spurs' chances of Champions League football were ended by Erling Haaland's second-half double that took City back to the top of the table, two points ahead of Arsenal going into Sunday's final fixtures.

Postecoglou had dismissed suggestions on the eve of the game that Tottenham supporters would want their own side to lose if it meant denying the Gunners a first title in 20 years.

But after a subdued atmosphere on Tuesday night, with chants mocking Arsenal in the final stages, the Australian admitted he had "misread" the situation.

"I think the last 48 hours have revealed to me the foundations are pretty fragile. That's things I've got to go back to the drawing board on," said Postecoglou.

The former Celtic boss was further pressed on whether his frustration was aimed at the fans or those inside the club.

"(I) Don't care. Outside, inside, everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise," he added.

"I probably misread the situation in what it takes to make a winning team."

Tottenham standings
Tottenham standingsFlashscore

Tottenham have made a habit of scoring late goals this season, including in a thrilling 3-3 draw against City at the Etihad earlier in the season.

Spurs had their chances to snatch at least a point, most notably when Son Heung-min missed a one-on-one against Stefan Ortega late on.

But there was no sign of encouragement from the crowd willing their side to put the defending champions to the sword.

Erling Haaland scores the first goal of the game
Erling Haaland scores the first goal of the gameAFP

"Of course it does (have an impact). It is what it is," said Postecoglou on the atmosphere.

"I can't dictate what people do. Yeah, when we've got late winners in games, it is because the crowd has helped us.

"What other people's priorities are doesn't interest me. I know what we need to build a winning team and that's what I'm concentrating on."

Tottenham still have work to do to guarantee fifth place and Europa League football next season, but only need a point when they travel to relegated Sheffield United on Sunday to do so.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
Rodri: Man City can 'make history' with fourth consecutive title
Manchester City take huge leap towards title as Spurs do Arsenal no favours
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Show more
Football
Crucial that Real Madrid enter Champions League final in good form, says Ancelotti
Job not done, warns Guardiola as Manchester City edge towards title
Villarreal dent Girona hopes of second place finish as Bertrand Traore secures shock win
Five-star Real Madrid thump Alaves with Vinicius Junior at the double
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
EXCLUSIVE: Why Kenya Harambee Stars will play Burundi and Ivory Coast in Malawi
Most Read
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Zheng to reach Rome semi-finals, Medvedev knocked out by Paul

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings