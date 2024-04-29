Victor Wembanyama in France: NBA side Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

"Paris, we're coming back... with DOUBLE the action! SpursPacers. January 23 and 25, 2025," the NBA said on X, formerly Twitter.
Wembanyama, who stands 7-foot-4 (2.24m), averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocked shots and 1.2 steals a game this season for the Spurs, who finished 22-60, second-worst in the Western Conference.
The Spurs have not reached the playoffs since 2019 and have not won a playoff series since 2017.
The homecoming contests mark a return for the player nicknamed "Wemby", who was a star player in France before being taken by the Spurs with the top pick in last year's NBA Draft.
The regular-season contests will mark the fourth edition of the NBA Paris Games, with the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Brooklyn Nets 111-102 this past season.
Chicago beat Detroit in 2023 and Milwaukee defeated Charlotte in 2020 in prior NBA visits to France.