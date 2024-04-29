Victor Wembanyama in France: NBA side Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Victor Wembanyama in France: NBA side Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Victor Wembanyama in France: NBA side Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Frenchman Wembanyama is set to return to his home country next January
Frenchman Wembanyama is set to return to his home country next JanuaryAFP
French NBA rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama (20) will play in Paris next season when the San Antonio Spurs face Indiana there on January 23 and 25, the league said on Monday.

"Paris, we're coming back... with DOUBLE the action! SpursPacers. January 23 and 25, 2025," the NBA said on X, formerly Twitter.

Wembanyama, who stands 7-foot-4 (2.24m), averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocked shots and 1.2 steals a game this season for the Spurs, who finished 22-60, second-worst in the Western Conference.

The Spurs have not reached the playoffs since 2019 and have not won a playoff series since 2017.

The homecoming contests mark a return for the player nicknamed "Wemby", who was a star player in France before being taken by the Spurs with the top pick in last year's NBA Draft.

The regular-season contests will mark the fourth edition of the NBA Paris Games, with the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Brooklyn Nets 111-102 this past season.

Chicago beat Detroit in 2023 and Milwaukee defeated Charlotte in 2020 in prior NBA visits to France.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballNBAWembanyama VictorSan Antonio SpursIndiana Pacers
Related Articles
Wembanyama to miss final Spurs game of NBA season with ankle injury
NBA roundup: Wemby produces magic as injury-hit Spurs shock Nuggets
NBA roundup: George late show sparks Clippers over Cavs, Mavs keep up charge
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Timberwolves sweep Suns out of play-offs as Knicks win
Jalen Brunson's career-high powers Knicks past 76ers for 3-1 series lead
NBA roundup: James stars as Lakers stay alive with win over Nuggets
NBA roundup: Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks
NBA roundup: Nuggets push Lakers to brink of playoff elimination
Stephen Curry named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year
Jimmy Butler trolls Boston Celtics after Miami Heat's upset victory
NBA roundup: Heat barrage stuns Celtics, Thunder thrash Pelicans
NBA roundup: Doncic shines as Mavs sink Clippers, Timberwolves down Suns
Most Read
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Trump downs Ford to book place in World Championship quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings