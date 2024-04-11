MLB roundup: Royals score seven runs in 3rd to beat Astros, Phillies edge Cardinals

MLB roundup: Royals score seven runs in 3rd to beat Astros, Phillies edge Cardinals
The Royals have won six straight games
Reuters
Vinnie Pasquantino (26) homered and drove in a career-high five runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to an 11-2 win over the visiting Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Pasquantino's two-run double in the third opened the floodgates as the Royals sent 11 batters to the plate, scoring seven times to snap a scoreless tie.

Nelson Velazquez added a two-RBI single, and Hunter Renfroe drove in two more runs with a double in the big inning, which forced Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti (0-1) to throw 43 pitches of the 79 he made in his three-inning big-league debut.

Royals starter Seth Lugo (2-0) completed six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks, with two strikeouts. Kansas City starters have recorded a major-league-best nine quality starts. The Royals have won six straight games.

Check out the game summary here.

Orioles 7, Red Sox 5

Jordan Westburg had two hits, including a three-run home run, and visiting Baltimore overcame a five-run deficit to defeat Boston.

The Orioles began their comeback by scoring three runs in the sixth before Westburg's blast off Chris Martin (1-1) capped a four-run seventh. Mike Baumann (1-0) picked up the win, and Craig Kimbrell tossed a perfect ninth for his second save.

Triston Casas had two hits, including a two-run home run, for Boston. Casas hit his second home run of the season with two outs in the fifth inning to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.

Phillies 4, Cardinals 3

Aaron Nola allowed two runs on three hits over six innings as visiting Philadelphia edged St. Louis.

Nola (2-1) struck out three batters and walked three as the Phillies finished their six-game road trip with a 4-2 mark.

Ivan Herrera and Brendan Donovan hit solo homers for the Cardinals.

Mariners 6, Blue Jays 1 (10 innings)

Cal Raleigh led off a five-run 10th inning with a two-run home run and visiting Seattle defeated Toronto.

The Mariners avoided a sweep by winning the finale of the three-game series that opened Toronto's home schedule. Raleigh hit his second home run of the season on a drive to right center against Tim Mayza (0-1) that also scored placed runner Luke Raley. After two walks, Mitch White replaced Mayza and allowed Ty France's RBI double and Mitch Haniger's two-run single.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo homer for Toronto. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi allowed one run, three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Check out all the other results here.

