MLB roundup: Braves stun Marlins with dramatic final strike victory

With the Atlanta Braves down to their final strike, Marcell Ozuna (33) hit a three-run home run to give his club a stunning 9-7 win over the host Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Ozuna finished 3-for-5 and drove in four runs, the final three coming off Marlins closer Tanner Scott (0-3) for his seventh homer of the year. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias then retired all three Miami batters in the bottom of the ninth to pick up his third save of the year.

A.J. Minter (2-1) earned the win after striking out three batters in a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning.

After Ronald Acuna led off the ninth with a single, Scott retired the next two batters. But he walked Matt Olson on four pitches then gave up Ozuna's game-winning homer an 0-2 count. Olson also recorded three hits.

Check out the game summary here.

Jackson Holliday picked up his first major league hit as part of a two-run seventh inning and Baltimore rallied past visiting Milwaukee.

Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn and Colton Cowser homered for the Orioles, who salvaged the finale and have not been swept in 96 series dating back to May 2022. Blake Perkins had three hits, including a homer, and William Contreras also homered for the Brewers.

Baltimore's Jordan Westburg singled leading off the seventh against Abner Uribe (1-1). Holliday snapped an 0-for-13 stretch to begin his career, getting a single to right that sent Westburg to third. Gunnar Henderson singled, scoring Westburg to tie it 4-4 and Holliday scored the go-ahead run on Adley Rutschman's double-play grounder.

Andres Gimenez's walk-off sacrifice fly capped a three-run 10th inning and sent Cleveland past visiting New York, allowing the Guardians to avoid a three-game sweep.

After Anthony Rizzo put New York up 7-5 with a two-run single in the top of the inning off Tyler Beede (1-0), the Yankees' Caleb Ferguson (0-2) couldn't hold the lead in the bottom of the frame.

Cleveland placement runner Bo Naylor scored on a fielder's choice and brother Josh came home with the tying run when second baseman Gleyber Torres bobbled a grounder and threw late to the plate. Then with runners on first and third, Gimenez lined a fly ball to right field that was plenty long to score David Fry.

Zac Gallen improved to 3-0 and Christian Walker went 3 for 4 with a run as Arizona blanked St. Louis in Phoenix.

Corbin Carroll had a two-RBI single in the Diamondbacks' five-run fifth inning en route to winning two of the three games in the series. The hit came just after Andre Pallante relieved Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (1-2), who was charged with five runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

Gallen allowed four hits in six innings while striking out seven and walking two. Joe Mantiply relieved Gallen to start the seventh inning and did not allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings. He had a strikeout and a walk. Bryce Jarvis pitched a hitless 1 2/3 innings to close the game for the Diamondbacks.