MLB roundup: Angels prevail in reunion with Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward is hit by a pitch in the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward is hit by a pitch in the 10th inning against the Los Angeles DodgersReuters
Taylor Ward delivered a tiebreaking single in the top of the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Angels notched a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in the opener of a two-game set.

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hit a massive two-run homer and reached base four times in his first game against his former team, but his 455-foot blast accounted for all of his team's runs. Ohtani had two of the Dodgers' five hits. Ward had two of his team's four hits as the Angels snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers.

Jo Adell was the runner on second to start the Angels' 10th, and he was sacrificed to third. Evan Phillips replaced Anthony Banda (1-1) and retired one hitter before Ward came up with two outs and ripped a single to the left of Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez and into left field.

In the bottom of the 10th, pinch runner Cavan Biggio was on second and advanced to third on a groundout. Carlos Estevez then struck out Hernandez and Gavin Lux to end it for his 14th save of the season. Angels reliever Luis Garcia (2-0) allowed one hit in two innings of scoreless ball.

Astros 14, Orioles 11

Jake Meyers clubbed a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth inning before Joey Loperfido recorded a pair of doubles in a nine-run sixth as Houston outlasted visiting Baltimore.

Loperfido and Jose Altuve each recorded three hits and two RBIs for Houston, who won their third game in a row. Reliever Shawn Dubin (1-1) earned his first major league win by pitching 2 1/3 innings, and Bryan Abreu earned his first save.

Gunnar Henderson homered twice for the Orioles, who also got long balls from Anthony Santander and Jorge Mateo. Adley Rutschman went 5-for-5. Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez (8-3) allowed seven runs on nine hits over five-plus innings.

Rays 10, Pirates 3

Josh Lowe hit two home runs while going 3-for-5 with four RBIs to help visiting Tampa Bay defeat Pittsburgh.

Colin Poche (1-1) replaced starter Ryan Pepiot in the fourth and tossed a perfect 1 2/3 innings for the Rays, who totalled 17 hits and won for the fourth time in five games.

The Pirates' Bryan Reynolds homered to extend his major-league-leading hitting streak to a career-high 18 games. Pittsburgh starter Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3) allowed one run on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4

Gabriel Moreno belted a two-run homer and Joc Pederson and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also went deep to fuel visiting Arizona past Philadelphia.

Each of the three had two hits and Geraldo Perdomo added an RBI single to send the Diamondbacks to their eighth win in 11 games. Arizona (38-38) reached the .500 mark for the first time since they were 9-9 on April 16.

Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and added an RBI single for the Phillies, who have lost six of their past nine games.

Guardians 7, Blue Jays 1

Carlos Carrasco allowed one run and struck out a season-high seven over six innings and Cleveland exploded for seven runs in the second inning while rolling over visiting Toronto.

Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs during the big inning. Carrasco (3-6) yielded only Vladimir Gurrero Jr.'s fourth-inning homer. He gave up four hits and no walks.

Returning from the injured list, Toronto's Yariel Rodriguez (0-2) wound up allowing five runs - four earned - in 1 1/3 innings.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results 

