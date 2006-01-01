MLB roundup: Kyle Schwarber's three homers lift Phillies past Dodgers

Phillies hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by Trea Turner, Johan Rojas and Austin Hays after a three-run home run against the Dodgers

Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs and tied a career high with seven RBIs as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rolled to a 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday to win two out of three in a series between the top two teams in the National League.

Schwarber hit his 11th leadoff homer of the season to match his Phillies record set last year. He also went deep in the sixth and ninth innings and added a two-run double in the fifth. Schwarber now has eight home runs in his past 11 games and 27 on the season.

Philadelphia rookie right-hander Tyler Phillips (4-1) gave up four runs on six hits over five innings.

Freddie Freeman drove in three runs for the Dodgers, who dropped a series for the third time in their past four tries and fell to 5-8 since July 24. Alex Vesia (2-4) recorded one out and was charged with two unearned runs.

Tarik Skubal pitched seven strong innings in his return to Seattle as Detroit defeated the Mariners.

Wenceel Perez and Jake Rogers homered for the Tigers, who will try to sweep the three-game series on Thursday. Skubal (13-4), who attended Seattle University, allowed two runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking two.

Cal Raleigh homered for the Mariners, who lost their third game in a row and fell a half-game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. George Kirby (8-8) gave up three runs in five innings.

Francisco Lindor hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the ninth inning, Jesse Winker added a two-out RBI hit, and the Mets beat Colorado in Denver.

Lindor and Francisco Alvarez had two hits each, while Winker singled three times for the Mets.

Jake Cave and Kris Bryant tallied two hits each for the Rockies, while Ezequiel Tovar hit a solo home run in the first inning.

Victor Caratini and Yordan Alvarez each homered as Houston beat Texas in the rubber match of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Houston's Yusei Kikuchi (5-9) allowed two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Josh Hader retired the Rangers in order in the ninth inning to convert his 24th consecutive save opportunity, matching Brad Lidge's single-season franchise record from 2005.

Marcus Semien hit a solo homer for Texas, which has lost nine of its past 12 games.

Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski smashed solo homers for visiting San Francisco.

Chapman finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and was a triple short of the cycle.

Giants starter Blake Snell (2-3), in his first outing since throwing a 114-pitch no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, went six innings. He allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Jake Irvin (8-10) was the loser.

