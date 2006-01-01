MLB roundup: White Sox lose 21st straight game to tie AL record

Advertisement
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inningReuters
The Chicago White Sox tied the American League record for consecutive losses with their 21st straight Monday night, succumbing to seven strong innings from left-hander JP Sears in a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Oakland Athletics.

The White Sox, who haven't won since July 10, matched the AL record set by the Baltimore Orioles in 1988. Since 1900, the major league record is 23, set by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1961.

After Oakland scored in the bottom of the first without benefit of a hit against Ky Bush (0-1) in his major league debut, the White Sox drew even in the fourth on a one-out double by Andrew Vaughn and a two-out RBI single by Andrew Benintendi. However, that was the last of the visitors' scoring on a night when they got just two other hits against Sears and relievers Austin Adams and Tyler Ferguson.

En route to the fifth win in his past six starts, Sears (9-8) limited the White Sox to one run and three hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Rangers 4, Astros 3 (10 innings)

Josh Smith hit a two-run, walk-off homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Texas a dramatic victory over Houston at Arlington, Texas.

Corey Seager also homered for the Rangers, who outhit the Astros 5-4. Smith's blast was his 12th of the season and also scored automatic runner Adolis Garcia.

Alex Bregman homered and Jeremy Pena had two hits and two RBIs for Houston, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Reds 10, Marlins 3

Elly De La Cruz homered twice, and Nick Martinez - pitching in his native city on his 34th birthday - earned the win with five scoreless innings as Cincinnati defeated hosts Miami.

De La Cruz finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs, three runs and four extra-base hits, including two doubles. Cincinnati also got a two-run homer from Noelvi Marte in the fourth and Ty France (three hits) socked a solo blast in the fifth. Martinez (6-5) allowed four hits and no walks.

Miami was led by Jesus Sanchez, who hit a mammoth 480-foot homer in the sixth inning off reliever Jakob Junis. It was the longest homer in the majors this year. Miami starter Roddery Munoz (2-6) gave up six runs, four earned, on seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Mets 6, Cardinals 0

Sean Manaea struck out 10 batters in seven innings as the visiting Mets blanked St. Louis in a makeup game stemming from a May 8 postponement.

Manaea (8-4), who allowed six hits and walked nobody, has pitched 14 scoreless innings and struck out 21 batters in his past two starts. Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run double and Jeff McNeil hit a solo home run and scored twice for the Mets.

Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (4-6) allowed five runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. St. Louis went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Giants 4, Nationals 1

Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to help visiting San Francisco to a win against Washington in the opener of a four-game series.

Tyler Fitzgerald added a solo shot and Jerar Encarnacion contributed two hits for the Giants, who have won eight of their past 10. San Francisco starter Logan Webb (9-8) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (2-12) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out six and walking one. Travis Blankenhorn had two hits for the Nationals, who have lost six of their past eight.

MLBBaseballChicago White SoxHouston AstrosTexas RangersSt.Louis CardinalsMiami MarlinsSan Francisco GiantsWashington NationalsCincinnati RedsOakland AthleticsNew York MetsAmerican Sports
