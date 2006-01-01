Advertisement
  4. MLB roundup: Giants' Blake Snell throws no-hitter in win over Reds

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell hugs bench coach Ryan Christenson after throwing a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell hugs bench coach Ryan Christenson after throwing a no-hitter against the Cincinnati RedsProfimedia
Blake Snell hurled the first no-hitter of his career and the 18th in Giants franchise history as visiting San Francisco blanked the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Friday.

Snell (1-3), coming off a career-best 15-strikeout performance against the Colorado Rockies on July 27, was again overpowering, striking out 11 and working around three walks while getting a clutch line-drive double play.

After throwing seven no-hit innings last September 19 against Colorado, Snell was taken out of the game with his pitch count at 104. He had never pitched into the ninth inning before Friday night. Unaffected by a 60-minute weather delay to start the game, he retired Elly De La Cruz on a fly to right to complete the no-hitter on 114 pitches.

Tyler Fitzgerald went 3-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBIs for San Francisco.

Mariners 10, Phillies 2

Justin Turner hit a grand slam in his home debut as Seattle routed Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Victor Robles, Luke Raley and Mitch Haniger also went deep and Bryan Woo (5-1) pitched seven scoreless innings for the Mariners, who won for the fifth time in seven games.

The Phillies lost their fifth in a row and dropped to 3-10 since the All-Star break. Tyler Phillips (3-1) took his first major league loss, allowing eight runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Rockies 5, Padres 2

Brendan Rodgers homered and Austin Gomber worked seven strong innings as visiting Colorado once again beat San Diego.

Gomber (3-7) permitted five hits and two runs with one walk and six strikeouts. The win was Colorado's sixth in eight meetings with San Diego this season.

The Rockies took the lead for good with a three-run rally in the sixth against reliever Jeremiah Estrada (3-2). Kris Bryant put Colorado on top with a two-run single, and Jake Cave made it a two-run lead with a two-out single.

Red Sox 11, Rangers 6

Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela each hit a two-run homer to lead Boston past Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Rafael Devers added a solo home run and Connor Wong collected four singles for the Red Sox. Boston second baseman Nick Sogard added a two-run single in his major league debut. Kutter Crawford (7-8) earned the win despite giving up five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Corey Seager homered twice among his three hits and had three RBIs and three runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien added a two-run blast and Leody Taveras had a solo shot. Jose Urena (3-6) surrendered seven runs in four-plus innings.

Astros 3, Rays 2

Yainer Diaz recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game and Yusei Kikuchi matched a franchise record by striking out eight consecutive batters at one point in his debut with hosts Houston, who rallied to beat Tampa Bay.

Diaz finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run. Kikuchi, acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, permitted two runs on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He fanned 11.

Dylan Carlson hit his first homer of the season for the Rays, and Yandy Diaz had two hits. Reliever Kevin Kelly (3-2) took the loss.

