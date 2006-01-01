MLB roundup: Orioles get grand slam from Jackson Holliday in win over Jays

Top prospect Jackson Holliday (20) hit a fifth-inning grand slam for his first career home run in his return to the major leagues as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 10-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Holliday, who had only two hits across 34 at-bats during a spring promotion, returned from Triple-A Norfolk. He was 0-for-2 on Wednesday before extending Baltimore's 4-3 lead with the long ball to right off reliever Yerry Rodriguez. It was Holliday's only hit of the game.

Colton Cowser also homered for the Orioles, who lost All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg to a fractured right hand after he was hit by a Rodriguez fastball in the fifth inning.

Grayson Rodriguez (13-4) allowed four runs (three earned) and tallied six strikeouts over six innings as Baltimore won for the fourth time in five games. Paolo Espino (0-1), in his third outing of the season, took the loss by giving up four runs in four innings for Toronto, which has lost three of its past four.

Check out the game summary here.

Rafael Devers led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a double that scored Tyler O'Neill and handed Boston a win over visiting Seattle.

Jhonathan Diaz (0-1) took the loss. Devers was the only batter he faced. Zack Kelly (4-1) held the Mariners scoreless in the top half of the 10th to earn the win.

Josh Rojas hit a solo home run - his sixth homer this season - for Seattle. Rojas and Justin Turner each collected two hits for the Mariners.

Tommy Pham, who spent parts of five seasons with St. Louis to start his career, continued his happy homecoming by driving in two runs and scoring twice in a rout of visiting Texas.

Pham hit a grand slam on Tuesday following a trade from the Chicago White Sox and is now 4-for-6 with three runs and six RBIs since his return. Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (1-0) won his major league debut while allowing one run on five hits in seven innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (4-11) allowed six runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Jake Burger blasted a two-run homer during a three-run third inning as Miami earned a split of a two-game series with a win over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Marlins rocked red-hot right-hander Taj Bradley (6-5) for four runs on four hits in his five-frame stint. Bradley extended his major-league-best scoreless innings streak to 24 after a clean first before running into trouble.

Miami's Xavier Edwards produced three RBIs and Jonah Bride was 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer. Jonny DeLuca notched two triples and an RBI and Christopher Morel homered in his second straight game with the Rays.