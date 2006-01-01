MLB roundup: White Sox become the seventh team in history to lose 20 times in a row

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis runs the bases and celebrates his three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox

Royce Lewis hit a three-run homer to highlight a six-run second inning on Sunday as the Minnesota Twins sent the Chicago White Sox to their 20th straight loss with a 13-7 win in Minneapolis.

The White Sox are the seventh team in modern baseball history to lose 20 straight games. The 1988 Baltimore Orioles hold the record for longest losing streak in American League history with 21. The modern-day record is 23 losses in a row, set by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1961.

Willi Castro had three hits and three RBIs and Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who have won four in a row. Starter Simeon Woods Richardson allowed three runs and six hits in four innings. He struck out six and walked three. Cole Sands (5-1) threw two innings of scoreless relief.

Andrew Benintendi homered, while Andrew Vaughn had three hits, two RBIs and two runs for Chicago. Brooks Baldwin also had three hits and scored twice. White Sox starter Chris Flexen (2-11) allowed eight runs (six earned) and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Zack Wheeler pitched eight scoreless innings and was backed by four home runs, three in a five-run eighth inning, as Philadelphia snapped a six-game skid with their interleague victory against hosts Seattle.

Bryce Harper, mired in one of the worst slumps of his career, went 3-for-4 with a homer, and Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm also went deep for the National League East-leading Phillies, who won for just the fourth time in 15 games since the All-Star break.

The matchup of All-Star right-handers didn't disappoint, as Wheeler duelled with Seattle's Logan Gilbert. Wheeler (11-5) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out nine. Gilbert (6-8) gave up one run on four hits in six innings. He didn't walk a batter and fanned seven. It was Gilbert's 18th quality start of the season, tied with Baltimore's Corbin Burnes for the most in the majors.

Jonah Bride's three-run home run highlighted a six-run outburst in the fourth inning, and Edward Cabrera pitched five scoreless innings to spark visiting Miami to a shutout of Atlanta for a split of the teams' four-game series.

Cabrera (2-3) entered the game with a 6.65 ERA and had not won since April 21. He pitched five shutout innings Sunday - his longest scoreless stint of the season - on three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. It was his first victory in four career starts against the Braves.

The Marlins' bullpen covered the final four innings without allowing a run. Emmanuel Ramirez (two innings), Jesus Tinoco (one inning) and George Soriano (one) finished Miami's sixth shutout of the season.

Matt Chapman hit a game-tying home run in the fourth inning and made a key defensive play in the sixth to help lead visiting San Francisco past Cincinnati.

Left-hander Robbie Ray (2-1) won in his third start back from Tommy John surgery, allowing two runs on three hits - including two solo homers - while striking out nine and walking one over five innings in the rubber game of the series.

The Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. broke a 2-2 tie with a solo homer in the sixth, and Tyler Fitzgerald added a two-run homer in the eighth. In the second, Jeimer Candelario matched Elly De La Cruz for Cincinnati's home run lead with his 18th homer. Espinal followed with a homer for a 2-0 lead, but the Reds were shut out the rest of the way.

Pinch hitter MJ Melendez hit a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, and Kansas City held off hosts Detroit.

Melendez's 13th homer of the season, off Shelby Miller (5-7), allowed the Royals to win three of four games in the series. Royals starter Michael Wacha gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings. Chris Stratton (4-3) picked up the win, and Hunter Harvey recorded his first save with Kansas City.

Detroit's Brant Hurter, making his major league debut, gave up two hits and struck out three in three innings of scoreless relief. Gio Urshela hit an RBI single and Matt Vierling added a sacrifice fly for the Tigers.

