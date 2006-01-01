MLB roundup: Kansas City Royals send Chicago White Sox to 15th straight loss

Bobby Witt Jr. went 4-for-5 and drilled a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning as the visiting Kansas City Royals defeated the White Sox 8-5 on Monday, sending Chicago to a single-season, franchise-record 15th straight loss.

Kansas City erupted for six runs in the eighth, sending nine batters to the plate against White Sox relievers Steven Wilson and John Brebbia (0-6). Hunter Renfroe and MJ Melendez started the rally with one-out solo shots.

Kansas City improved to 10-1 against Chicago this season. Chris Stratton (3-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings of one-run relief, and James McArthur worked a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Luis Robert Jr. had three hits, Andrew Vaughn homered and starter Chris Flexen pitched six sharp innings for the White Sox, who were up 5-2 after seven innings.

Major league home run leader Aaron Judge and Yankees newcomer Jazz Chisholm Jr. each hit two homers and drove in three runs as New York demolished host Philadelphia.

Ben Rice and Anthony Volpe added a homer and single apiece for the Yankees, who earned their third victory in a row. Yankees starter Luis Gil (11-5) lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

Brandon Marsh hit a home run, single and drove in two runs for the Phillies, who fell to 3-7 since the All-Star break. Zack Wheeler (10-5) gave up seven runs on seven hits in five innings.

Pinch hitter Corbin Carroll lined a two-run homer to right-center to cap a five-run bottom of the ninth inning as Arizona rallied for an improbable victory over Washington in Phoenix.

Ketel Marte went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who trailed 6-0 after 1 1/2 innings. Arizona torched Kyle Finnegan (2-5) for all five runs in the ninth.

Alex Call slugged a three-run homer during a five-run first inning for Washington. Call was one of six Nationals with two hits.

Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer to highlight a seven-run third inning that carried Boston past visiting Seattle.

Dominic Smith and Romy Gonzalez also homered for the Red Sox, who are 3-7 since the All-Star break. Nick Pivetta (5-7 allowed three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Randy Arozarena hit his first homer as a Mariner, and Cal Raleigh also went deep. Logan Gilbert (6-7) permitted seven runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Jose Ramirez homered twice and drove in three runs as Cleveland rolled past host Detroit.

Ramirez added an RBI double and scored three runs for the American League Central leaders. Bo Naylor hit a three-run home run and Josh Naylor supplied two hits, two runs and an RBI. Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (9-4) gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings.

Dillon Dingler, making his major league debut, had a run-scoring double for the Tigers. Bryan Sammons, also making his big-league debut, gave up five runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings in relief. Detroit's scheduled starter, Jack Flaherty, was scratched amid trade rumours.

