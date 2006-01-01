MLB roundup: Marlins stun White Sox with walk-off HR, Twins edge Astros

Miami Marlins picked up a walk-off win down to their last strike

Down to their last strike, the host Miami Marlins picked up a 7-4 walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon when Jake Burger (28) slugged a three-run homer against his former team.

With two outs in the ninth, and the Marlins trailing 4-3, Miami first baseman Josh Bell - mired in an 0-for-23 slump - drove an RBI double just over the glove of leaping left fielder Tommy Pham. After an intentional walk to Jesus Sanchez, Burger connected on a 99-mph fastball from closer Michael Kopech (2-8), who blew the save.

JT Chargois (1-0) came away with the victory after tossing a scoreless inning of relief.

The White Sox had built a 4-1 lead thanks in part to two runs in the sixth. Danny Mendick started the rally with a single, and he scored on Korey Lee's triple into the right field corner. Andrew Vaughn added a sacrifice fly to left.

Christian Vazquez's walk-off home run off Josh Hader to open the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Minnesota over Houston in Minneapolis.

Vazquez finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Minnesota, which took the rubber match of the three-game series and has won six of its past eight games. Byron Buxton and Brooks Lee each tallied two hits and a run.

Cesar Salazar and Jose Altuve had one RBI apiece for Houston, which was held to five hits. Joey Loperfido hit a pinch-hit double for the Astros' only extra-base hit.

Daulton Varsho's two-out single in the top of the 10th inning brought home the go-ahead run as Toronto rallied past host Seattle.

George Springer hit a game-tying three-run homer in the seventh for the Blue Jays, who won their second game in a row by the same score.

Victor Robles and Mitch Garver homered for the American League West-leading Mariners, who have lost their past six series by 2-1 margins as their division lead has been cut from 10 games to two.

Atlanta hit four home runs, three coming in the second inning, and Reynaldo Lopez pitched six scoreless innings to overpower visiting Philadelphia in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Braves won the final two games of the series, improved to 4-2 against the Phillies this year and cut Philadelphia's National League East lead to eight games. Adam Duvall, Jarred Kelenic and Matt Olson went yard during the second, and Eli White tacked on a homer in the sixth.

The beneficiary of the run support was Lopez (7-2), who allowed two hits, walked three and struck out six. Lopez won his fifth straight decision and lowered his ERA to a major-league-best 1.71. Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos went 0-for-3 and saw his hitting streak end at eight games.