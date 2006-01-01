MLB roundup: Mariners cap comeback over Phillies with walk-off walk

Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger celebrates after drawing a walk-off walk during the tenth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies

Mitch Haniger (33) drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Saturday night.

Haniger hit a solo homer in the fifth inning to spark the comeback. It was the sixth victory in the past eight games for the Mariners, who regained sole possession of first place in the American League West.

Alec Bohm drove in three runs for the National League East-leading Phillies, who lost their sixth in a row and dropped to 3-11 since the All-Star break.

With Randy Arozarena the runner at second to start the bottom of the 10th, the Phillies intentionally walked Cal Raleigh. With two outs, Carlos Estevez (1-4) hit Dylan Moore with a pitch to load the bases, then missed high on a 3-2 count against Haniger to bring home the winning run. Mariners right-hander Collin Snyder (2-1) pitched a scoreless 10th to earn the victory.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning to increase his major-league-leading total to 41 as host New York beat Toronto.

After reaching 40 homers for the third time in his career in the opening inning Friday, Judge blasted his 16th first-inning homer of the season on Saturday off Jose Berrios (9-9), tying the team record set by Hall of Famer Babe Ruth in 1927. It was Judge's sixth homer in his past eight games.

Trent Grisham and Anthony Volpe also hit two-run homers as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and went 3-for-3 against New York's Carlos Rodon (12-7). Guerrero also singled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

Zach Eflin allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings and Adley Rutschman delivered a pinch-hit, two-run triple during a breakout eighth inning for visiting Baltimore, which snapped Cleveland's five-game winning streak.

Gunnar Henderson had three hits with an RBI for the Orioles, who recorded 15 hits after totalling nine hits and seven runs in losing the first two of this four-game set. Eflin (7-7) won his second straight start since being acquired from Tampa Bay as Baltimore won for the second time in seven road games.

Jose Ramirez clubbed a two-run homer, his 29th, in the eighth for the AL Central-leading Guardians, who had won eight of their previous 10. Making his second career start for Cleveland, Joey Cantillo (0-1) yielded three runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

Josh Lowe clubbed a pair of home runs while Zack Littell pitched effectively into the sixth inning as visiting Tampa Bay evened its three-game series against Houston.

Lowe, who went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, erased a 1-0 deficit with his sixth home run, a two-run shot in the top of the fifth against Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco (9-6). Blanco allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Littell allowed one run on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings, and four Rays relievers stifled the Astros the remainder of the way by combining to retire the final 10 batters.

Other results:

Padres 3 Rockies 2

Nationals 6 Brewers 4

Twins 6 White Sox 2

Tigers 6 Royals 5 (11 innings)

Reds 6 Giants 4

Cardinals 5 Cubs 4

Marlins 4 Braves 3

Rangers 7 Red Sox 4

Pirates 4 Diamondbacks 2

Dodgers 10 Athletics 0

Angels 5 Mets 4