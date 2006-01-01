MLB roundup: Braves edge past Giants in 10 innings with 1-0 win

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler celebrates with teammates after the game against the San Francisco Giants

Pinch hitter Travis d'Arnaud drove in the game's only run with a 10th-inning sacrifice fly and the Atlanta Braves pulled out a 1-0 road win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The contest began with a brilliant pitchers' duel featuring left-handers Chris Sale of Atlanta and Blake Snell of San Francisco. Sale fanned 12 in seven innings while Snell struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings.

The Braves' Marcell Ozuna doubled and singled in a game that featured only seven hits, four by Atlanta.

Raisel Iglesias (2-1), who threw a 1-2-3 ninth to force extra innings, retired the Giants in order with a runner at second in the bottom of the 10th to complete the shutout. Taylor Rogers (1-4), the fifth Giants pitcher, took the loss.

Yainer Diaz's three-run homer to cap a four-run third inning helped Houston top Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg.

Alex Bregman added a solo home run to back Framber Valdez (12-5), who allowed a run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay were held to four hits as Taj Bradley (6-7) struggled with his command. He allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts.

Rob Refsnyder hit a walk-off single to centre field with the bases loaded in the 10th inning as Boston beat visiting Texas.

The Red Sox overcame leaving 15 runners on base, striking out 15 times and going just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position to break a four-game skid. Refsnyder and Nick Sogard each had two hits and an RBI for Boston, helping to make a winner out of Josh Winckowski (3-1), who allowed an unearned run in the top of the 10th.

Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer for Texas, who have lost five of their past six games. Tyler Mahle permitted two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Mookie Betts went deep in his return from the injured list and Shohei Ohtani took over the National League home run lead to lift visiting Los Angeles to a victory over Milwaukee.

Clayton Kershaw (1-2) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two in an 83-pitch outing. Betts, who hadn't played since June 16 due to a fractured left hand, struck out in his first at-bat, but he put the Dodgers up 2-0 in the third with a two-run homer.

Freddy Peralta (7-7) surrendered both Los Angeles homers, allowing four runs on five hits in six innings.

Corbin Carroll and Kevin Newman scored on consecutive wild pitches in the seventh inning as Arizona rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Colorado in Phoenix.

Jake McCarthy had two hits and two RBIs for Arizona, who won their fourth straight game. Brandon Pfaadt (7-6) matched his career high with 11 strikeouts and allowed four runs in seven innings. Justin Martinez earned his third save.

Brendan Rodgers hit a solo homer for Colorado, who

lost for the fourth time in six games. Anthony Molina (1-1) took the loss thanks to the wild pitches by Tyler Kinley scoring inherited runners.

