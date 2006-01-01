MLB roundup: Rays recover for 12th-inning victory, Tigers edge Yankees

Dylan Carlson singles against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 10th inning at Tropicana Field

Dylan Carlson's (25) RBI single in the 12th inning helped the Tampa Bay Rays overcome a blown six-run lead and sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with an 8-7 win Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Carlson's liner to left scored Alex Jackson and handed Justin Martinez (5-4) his second loss of the three-game series. The Rays' Edwin Uceta (1-0) earned his first career win with a scoreless 12th.

Brandon Lowe had two hits, including a two-run homer. Christopher Morel was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a walk, after replacing Yandy Diaz (left forearm contusion) in the first inning. Jose Caballero had a two-run double, a run and three stolen bases, giving him an American League-leading 35.

Arizona's Corbin Carroll had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Adrian Del Castillo swatted a three-run shot, the latter coming in the ninth to send the game to extra innings. Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte reinjured his left ankle while pinch-hitting in the ninth.

Parker Meadows hit a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th as Detroit topped New York in the annual MLB Little League Classic at Williamsport, Pa.

Jace Jung drove in the tying run with two outs in the ninth for his first major league RBI. Meadows had three hits and Colt Keith also supplied three hits to go along with a run for the Tigers.

In the top of the 10th, the Yankees' DJ LeMahieu sent Beau Brieske's first pitch to right for a single, bringing home automatic runner Anthony Volpe. Brieske (2-3) picked up the win. Mark Leiter Jr. (3-5) took the loss.

Colin Rea allowed two hits over seven shutout innings and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of visiting Cleveland.

Rea (11-4) struck out five, didn't walk a batter and hit two. Bryan Hudson came in to get three outs in the eighth after Rea hit Jhonkensy Noel for the second time to lead off an inning. Brice Turang had two hits and scored a run for Milwaukee.

With closer Devin Williams unavailable, Brewers left-hander Jared Koenig, who blew his only two save opportunities earlier this season, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first major league save. Cleveland starter Ben Lively (10-8) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, striking out five and walking two.

Gunnar Henderson homered for the fourth time in five games and Albert Suarez threw six shutout innings as Baltimore ended a homestand by defeating Boston.

Adley Rutschman also homered as the Orioles forged a split of the four-game series between American League East playoff contenders. The Orioles won despite producing only three hits - compared to 11 for Boston - along with one walk and two hit batsmen.

Suarez (6-4) had been given an extra day of rest and took full advantage. He allowed seven singles and struck out six without a walk. Seranthony Dominguez worked 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts for his fourth save despite giving up Rob Refsnyder's solo home run, his eighth of the season, with one out in the ninth.