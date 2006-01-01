MLB roundup: Bailey Ober and the Twins hold the Tigers to one hit

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober sits in dugout in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers

Bailey Ober held Detroit to one hit over eight innings as the visiting Minnesota Twins downed the Tigers 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Ober (10-5) walked two and struck out 11 in his seventh consecutive quality start. Caleb Thielbar pitched around a walk in the ninth to complete the shutout.

Willi Castro had three hits and two runs for Minnesota, and Manuel Margot supplied three hits and one run. Matt Wallner added two hits and an RBI as the Twins took two games in a three-game series.

Detroit opener Alex Faedo (5-2) surrendered one run on two hits in his only inning. Matt Vierling's single to lead off the fourth was the Tigers' lone hit.

Jake Bauers went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Brice Turang was 2-for-4 while shining defensively to help hosts Milwaukee avoid a three-game sweep with a win against Miami.

Brewers starting pitcher Tobias Myers allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five in four innings. Reliever Jakob Junis (4-0) threw two scoreless innings to remain unbeaten.

Xavier Edwards hit for the cycle, the second in Miami franchise history, and scored both of the Marlins' runs. Miami starter Kyle Tyler (0-2) gave up four runs on seven hits in four innings.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run single to highlight a four-run 10th inning and Pittsburgh held on to defeat Arizona in Phoenix.

Oneil Cruz homered for the second straight game and scored two runs for Pittsburgh, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Aroldis Chapman (3-4) picked up the win with a hitless inning of relief.

Eugenio Suarez hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks. Reliever Justin Martinez (4-2) suffered the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on one hit and two walks in one-third of an inning.

Tampa Bay scored two runs on one hit and three walks in the eighth inning to rally past Cincinnati in the rubber match of a three-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays pulled even in the eighth when Jose Caballero scored from third on a wild pitch from Reds reliever Fernando Cruz (3-8). Lucas Sims entered the game with the bases loaded and walked Richie Palacios to force in the go-ahead run.

Tampa Bay's Garrett Cleavinger (7-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win. Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, while Elly De La Cruz had three hits and stole four bases for the Reds.

Cedric Mullins capped a six-run third inning with a two-run double and Ryan Mountcastle drove in four runs as Baltimore avoided a three-game sweep by defeating visiting San Diego.

Mountcastle and Ryan O'Hearn each had two hits for the Orioles, who led 6-0 before the Padres pulled within 6-5 on Xander Bogaerts' two-run homer in the sixth. Cionel Perez (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Baltimore, and Mountcastle added his second two-run single of the game in the eighth to make it 8-5.

San Diego starter Randy Vasquez (3-6) was charged with six runs over two-plus innings as the Padres had their season-high seven-game winning streak come to an end.

