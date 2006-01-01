MLB roundup: The Red Sox battle past the Orioles in 12-10 slugfest

Masataka Yoshida smashed a three-run home run in Boston's four-run fourth inning and the visiting Red Sox went on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-10 on Friday night.

Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and David Hamilton also homered for the Red Sox, who snapped a two-game skid. Yoshida and Duran each had three of Boston's 14 hits. Yoshida had four RBIs, and Duran scored three runs.

Ramon Urias went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and finished with five RBIs and Jackson Holliday had four hits for the Orioles, who fell despite compiling 17 hits and dropped a game behind the American League East-leading New York Yankees.

O's ace Corbin Burnes (12-5), who was the AL starter in the All-Star Game, lasted only four innings, allowing career-highs in runs (eight) and hits (10) with three walks. He struck out seven.

Seiya Suzuki's single in the 10th inning scored Ian Happ as the Cubs beat Toronto at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs took a commanding 5-2 lead into the 9th inning, but the Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out against Hector Neris. After a run scored when Neris was called for a balk, George Springer tied the game with a two-run triple.

Chicago hit four homers to account for their first five runs, three of them off Toronto starter Yariel Rodriguez. Tyson Miller (4-1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the win.

Aaron Judge hit his 44th home run, Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings as visiting New York defeated Detroit.

Judge blasted a solo shot in the eighth inning over the centre field wall at an estimated 431 feet.

Oswald Peraza supplied a home run in his first major league appearance this season, while Cole (4-2) held the Tigers to four hits while recording eight strikeouts. Clay Holmes struck out two in the ninth for his 26th save.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 25th home run, Michael Lorenzen allowed one run in his return to Cincinnati and Kansas City beat Reds to open a three-game interleague series.

Witt added a double and single to raise his major league-leading batting average to .352. The All-Star shortstop also scored three runs for Kansas City, who have won consecutive games for the first time since winning five straight from July 29-Aug. 2. Vinnie Pasquantino added a three-run home run in the ninth.

Tyler Stephenson doubled twice on his 28th birthday and had the lone RBI for Cincinnati, who had their four-game win streak snapped. Nick Martinez (6-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and walked none while fanning four over six innings.

Jonny DeLuca scored from first base on a single and an error in the bottom of the ninth inning as Tampa Bay notched a walk-off win over Arizona in St. Petersburg, Fla.

On first base with two outs against reliever Justin Martinez (5-3), DeLuca raced to third after Brandon Lowe's single was deflected into shallow centre by second baseman Blaze Alexander. Centre fielder Jake McCarthy failed to pick up the ball barehanded, and DeLuca sprinted in to end the Rays' three-game losing streak and the Diamondbacks' six-game winning streak.

With the Diamondbacks down to their last strike in the top of the ninth, Corbin Carroll launched his 12th homer, a two-run shot to right, to tie the game.

