  4. MLB roundup: Cardinals' slam in 10th inning stuns Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is doused with water
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is doused with waterJeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Nolan Arenado hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning to lift the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 10-6 on Wednesday.

Luken Baker hit a two-run homer, Tommy Pham drove in two runs and Masyn Winn went 3-for-6 with an RBI for the Cardinals.

St. Louis starting pitcher Kyle Gibson allowed two runs on seven hits in five 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Joey Ortiz drove in three runs and Jackson Chourio went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run for the Brewers, who saw their six-game winning streak end.

Yankees 8, Guardians 1

Aaron Judge hit two home runs, Juan Soto homered and drove in five runs and the Yankees cruised past Cleveland.

Judge upped his major-league-leading homer total to 47 by hitting a two-run drive in the third off Cleveland rookie starter Joey Cantillo (0-3) and a solo shot in the seventh off Eli Morgan to give the Yankees an 8-0 lead. Nestor Cortes (7-10) allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings to win consecutive starts for the first time since May 17-22. The left-hander struck out four and walked none in his second straight scoreless outing.

Cantillo allowed seven runs on six hits in four innings in his fourth career start. The left-hander struck out five and walked three. Noel slugged a homer in the eighth off Tim Mayza, but the Guardians fell to 6-11 since August 2.

Reds 11, Blue Jays 7

Visiting Cincinnati scored five runs in the fifth inning as they overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Toronto in the finale of a three-game series.

Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz stole third base in the fifth, his 60th theft of the season, hit his 22nd homer in the eighth and finished with three RBIs. He is the fifth player since 1901 to have 60 steals and 20 homers in a season. Spencer Steer stroked a two-run homer for the Reds. Noelvi Marte and Jonathan India added solo shots. Cincinnati right-hander Nick Martinez yielded six runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Ernie Clement hit a three-run homer, Spencer Horwitz hit a two-run blast and George Springer had a solo shot for Toronto. Yariel Rodriguez allowed five runs on six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. He finished with six strikeouts.

Dodgers 8, Mariners 4

Jack Flaherty won for the third time in four starts since being acquired at the trade deadline as the Dodgers defeated visiting Seattle to complete a three-game sweep.

Max Muncy's three-run double capped the Dodgers' five-run fifth inning. Flaherty (10-5) allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (7-10) lasted just 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight runs, six earned, on seven hits. Mitch Haniger had a pinch-hit homer for Seattle.

Diamondbacks 10, Marlins 8

Pinch hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead, three-run double to centre, leading Arizona past hosts Miami. Gurriel went 2-for-2 with four RBIs.

Arizona swept the three-game series, and their potent offence helped struggling Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery escape with a no-decision after allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA increased to 6.44. Former Marlins reliever Dylan Floro (5-3) earned the win, and Justin Martinez got his fifth save.

Miami got a two-run homer from Jake Burger, who has 25 home runs this season, including 10 to go with 15 RBIs in August. Andrew Nardi (3-2) took the loss. He surrendered two runs in one-third of an inning in the Diamondbacks' big seventh inning.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results

MLBBaseballSt.Louis CardinalsMilwaukee BrewersCleveland GuardiansNew York YankeesArizona DiamondbacksCincinnati RedsMiami MarlinsLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue JaysSeattle MarinersAmerican Sports
