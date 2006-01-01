MLB roundup: Guardians outlast the Yankees in 12 innings

Cleveland Guardians right fielder Lane Thomas reacts after hitting an RBI double during the twelfth inning against the New York Yankees

Pinch hitter Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking double to start a six-run 12th inning for the Cleveland Guardians, who earned a marathon 9-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Thomas helped the Guardians avoid a fourth straight loss and win for the sixth time in 16 games on a night when they drew 14 walks, stranded 20 and went 7-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

Jose Ramirez padded the lead with an RBI single, David Fry blew it open with a bases-clearing triple, and Jhonkensy Noel capped the big inning with an RBI infield single. Tim Herrin (5-0) stranded two in the 11th before Cleveland's big frame.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto hit back-to-back first-inning homers for the Yankees. Judge added a two-run double off Scott Barlow in the bottom of the 12th before Alex Verdugo made the final out of the 4-hour, 5-minute marathon. Tim Mayza (0-2) took the loss.

Jarren Duran capped a four-hit effort with a two-out, tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning, carrying visiting Boston over Houston.

Duran hit his 17th homer, scored three runs, drove in two runs and drew a walk. Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta gave up five runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. Four relievers shut out the Astros over the final four frames, capped by closer Kenley Jansen, who recorded his 24th save with a perfect ninth.

The Astros matched a three-spot by Boston in the top of the first with three runs in the bottom of that frame, capped with a two-run homer from Jon Singleton. Yainer Diaz homered for a second consecutive game.

Marcell Ozuna led off the sixth inning with a tiebreaking home run, lifting Atlanta over visiting Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series.

Atlanta have won five of seven against Philadelphia this year. Atlanta starter Reynaldo Lopez returned from spending three weeks on the injured list and threw five innings. The right-hander, who had been sidelined due to a forearm injury, allowed one run on five hits and one walk with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

Wheeler (12-6) pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He was shooting for his 100th career win.

Austin Gomber tossed seven strong innings and visiting Colorado opened a three-game series against Washington.

Brenton Doyle, Ryan McMahon and Ezequiel Tovar each had two hits for Colorado, who have won three of their last four games. Gomber (4-8) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

CJ Abrams homered for Washington, who were outhit 10-5 and lost for the fifth time in their last six games.

Corbin Carroll homered, scored twice and made a sliding catch in right field that likely saved two runs as Arizona defeated hosts Miami.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also went deep for the Diamondbacks, who will try for a three-game sweep on Wednesday. Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) allowed six hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera (2-5) gave up four hits, three walks and three runs in six innings. He fanned three.

