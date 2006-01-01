MLB roundup: Cristopher Sanchez's two-hitter lifts Phillies past Nats

Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Philadelphia have won four straight games
Philadelphia have won four straight gamesReuters
Cristopher Sanchez (27) pitched a two-hitter for his second career complete game to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the visiting Washington Nationals 5-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Sanchez (9-8) struck out four with no walks for Philadelphia, which has won eight of the nine meetings against Washington this season, including six straight.

Alec Bohm extended his on-base streak to a career-high 34 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

Alex Call homered for the Nationals, who have lost four straight.

Padres 8, Rockies 3

Luis Campusano homered and singled, Manny Machado had four hits and streaking San Diego beat Colorado in Denver for its 20th win in 25 games since the All-Star break.

Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim and Bryce Johnson had two hits apiece to back another solid start from Padres starter Dylan Cease. The right-hander (12-9) allowed three runs on three hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Michael Toglia homered for Colorado, which honored Hall of Fame inductee Todd Helton before and during the game. Starter Kyle Freeland (3-5) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings. He walked three and fanned three.

Brewers 2, Guardians 1

William Contreras hit a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and right-hander Freddy Peralta pitched six solid innings as Milwaukee edged visiting Cleveland in matchup division leaders.

Peralta (8-7) bounced back from a loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers by limiting the Guardians to one run on four hits. He struck out three and walked two. Devin Williams recorded his fourth save and capped a strong display by the Brewers' bullpen. Williams, Jared Koenig and Joel Payamps each pitched one perfect inning of relief.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee (10-5) was saddled with the loss. He gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking one and fanning seven. Josh Naylor hit his 27th homer of the season for the Guardians.

Cardinals 5, Dodgers 2

Alec Burleson went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs as host St. Louis defeated Los Angeles to snap its five-game losing streak.

Masyn Winn homered and scored twice for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado also hit a home run and Willson Contreras went 2-for-3 with an RBI. St. Louis starting pitcher Andre Pallante (5-6) held the Dodgers to two runs on four hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked two. Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth for his 38th save.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 38th homer, stole two bases and scored twice for the Dodgers, who lost for the third time in four games. Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller (1-3) allowed four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one, struck out one and threw four wild pitches.

Catch up on all the results here.

BaseballMLBSan Diego PadresColorado RockiesSt.Louis CardinalsLos Angeles DodgersMilwaukee BrewersCleveland GuardiansPhiladelphia PhilliesWashington NationalsAmerican Sports
