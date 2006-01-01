Advertisement
MLB roundup: Adrian Del Castillo leads D-backs to victory over Marlins

Paul Sewald (right) celebrates with catcher Adrian Del Castillo after the game against the Marlins
Paul Sewald (right) celebrates with catcher Adrian Del Castillo after the game against the Marlins
Rookie catcher Adrian Del Castillo (24), a Miami native playing his first pro game in his hometown, slugged a grand slam and drove in six runs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-6 win over the host Marlins on Monday night.

Del Castillo went 2-for-4 with a walk and his first career stolen base. He also threw a runner out attempting to steal second.

Brandon Pfaadt (8-6) earned the win despite allowing nine hits, two walks and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Diamondbacks have won five straight games in which Pfaadt has pitched.

Nick Fortes had a solo home run and a sacrifice fly as Miami lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mets 4, Orioles 3

Francisco Alvarez hit a walk-off homer - the first of his career - in the ninth inning for host New York, which took the opener of a three-game series against Baltimore.

Edwin Diaz (4-1) logged a perfect ninth inning for the Mets, who won for the fourth time in 10 games to move within 1 1/2 games of the idle Atlanta Braves in the race for the final National League wild-card spot.

Ramon Urias and Ryan Mountcastle had two hits apiece while combining to score all three runs for the Orioles, who fell a half-game behind the idle New York Yankees in the race for first place in the American League East and the top overall seed in the AL.

Rangers 4, Pirates 3

Corey Seager slammed two home runs to account for all of Texas' offence as the Rangers earned a win against Pittsburgh in the opener of a three-game series at Arlington, Texas.

Marcus Semien had two hits and scored a run for the Rangers, who have won two in a row for the first time since a five-game winning streak from July 21-25. Jose Urena (4-8) pitched four innings of shutout relief for the win.

Jared Triolo hit a three-run homer as the Pirates fell for the 12th time in 14 games. Pittsburgh starter Luis L. Ortiz (5-4) gave up four runs and five hits in six innings.

Reds 6, Blue Jays 3

TJ Friedl had a solo homer among his three hits as visiting Cincinnati defeated Toronto.

Ty France added two hits and two RBIs for the Reds, who ended a three-game losing streak. Cincinnati right-hander Julian Aguiar made his major league debut and allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. Tony Santillan (1-1) earned the win.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ernie Clement hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series that begins a seven-game homestand.

Catch up on all the results here.

Winners and Losers: Highlights from opening weekends across Europe

