MLB roundup: Cincinnati Reds overtake Oakland Athletics with 9th-inning rally

TJ Friedl hit a two-run, walk-off single with the bases loaded to cap a three-run bottom of the ninth as the host Cincinnati Reds rallied for a wild 10-9 victory over Oakland Athletics on Thursday night.

Tyler Stephenson homered and had three hits, including an RBI single in the ninth for Cincinnati, which rallied from an early 6-1 deficit to end a three-game losing streak.

Emilio Pagan (4-4), the last of the Reds' five pitchers in the game, picked up the win.

Oakland's JJ Bleday went 5-for-5 with a home run and two doubles and scored three runs in his first career five-hit game. Lawrence Butler had his second three-homer game of the season for the A's, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Zach Neto hit a two-run home run, Jack Kochanowicz tossed six strong innings and visiting Los Angeles snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Detroit.

Kochanowicz (2-3) gave up five hits and didn't issue a walk while striking out four. Ben Joyce got the last four outs for his third save. Mickey Moniak added two hits for the Angels and drove in a run.

Zach McKinstry had three hits for the Tigers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped. Detroit left 10 runners on base. Tigers starter Keider Montero (4-6) gave up three runs and five hits in five innings.

Corey Seager hit his 200th career home run and Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven shutout innings to outduel counterpart Nick Nastrini as visiting Texas edged Chicago to secure a three-game sweep.

Seager's fourth-inning solo shot gave him 30 home runs this season, his third straight campaign with 30 or more homers. Eovaldi (10-7) gave up one hit and two walks fanned 10 as the Rangers finished 7-0 this season against the White Sox.

Nastrini (0-6), a rookie right-hander, kept Chicago afloat with six innings of one-run ball in his first major league start since June 8. Andrew Benintendi homered in the ninth for the White Sox, who were swept for the 21st time this season.

Sonny Gray scattered three hits over six innings as St. Louis defeated visiting San Diego to salvage a split of the four-game series.

Gray (12-9) allowed one run, struck out four and walked none. Ryan Helsley closed out the Padres in the ninth for his 41st save. Masyn Winn hit a homer for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in nine games.

Jackson Merrill hit a home run to account for the Padres' offence. San Diego is one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the battle for the National League's top wild card.

Aaron Civale threw seven scoreless innings and William Contreras stole home as Milwaukee earned a series win over visiting San Francisco.

Garrett Mitchell homered and Jackson Chourio drove in a pair of runs for the Brewers, who won the final two games of the three-game set. Civale (5-8) allowed only two hits and two walks. He struck out seven. Aaron Ashby closed out the win with two perfect innings.

Contreras stole home in the third inning to make it 3-0 and added an RBI single in the fourth to close the scoring. Giants starter Hayden Birdsong (3-4) was tagged for five runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

