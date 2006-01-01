MLB roundup: Aaron Judge hits 48th HR as Yankees blank Guardians

Aaron Judge (32) hit his major league-best 48th homer as the host New York Yankees recorded a 6-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon.

Judge homered for the third straight game when he lifted a 2-1 changeup into the right field seats off Guardians starter Gavin Williams (2-6) to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the fourth. It was Judge's sixth homer in his past seven games along with his 13th in his past 24 contests.

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (5-2) allowed one hit in six innings and survived tying a career-worst five walks to become the fourth active pitcher to reach 150 career wins. Cole, who allowed a single to Steven Kwan on the game's second pitch, joined Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw on the active pitcher list.

Williams allowed three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Williams struck out five, walked four and was lifted after Juan Soto hit into a forceout ahead of Giancarlo Stanton's 21st homer of the season.

Patrick Corbin recorded a season-high eight strikeouts across six strong innings as host Washington topped Colorado in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Corbin (3-12) allowed just one run on four hits while walking one to earn his 100th career win and first since July 19. He had gone 0-3 with an 8.51 ERA over his previous five starts.

Brenton Doyle spoiled Corbin's shutout bid with a two-out solo shot in the top of the sixth to pull the Rockies within 2-1.

Miles Mikolas and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as St. Louis blanked visiting Milwaukee.

Mikolas allowed two hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked one. Andrew Kittredge (2-4), JoJo Romero and Ryan Helsley pitched an inning each to complete the shutout. Helsley earned his 39th save.

Nolan Arenado hit an RBI single and extended his on-base streak to 21 games as the Cardinals won two of three in the series. Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta held the Cards scoreless for five innings on three hits and two walks.

Paul Skenes threw six shutout innings to help Pittsburgh to a shutout win against visiting Cincinnati in the opener of their four-game series.

Skenes (8-2) limited the Reds to two hits in the 17th start of his rookie season. The right-hander struck out nine and walked one on 87 pitches. Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and three RBIs, Bryan Reynolds had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Yasmani Grandal homered for the Pirates, who had lost three of four.

Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (9-6) breezed through the first four innings before running into trouble in the six-run fifth. He allowed five runs on just two hits, struck out nine and walked three in 4 2/3 innings.