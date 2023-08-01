MLB roundup: White Sox sink end 21-game losing treak with win over Oakland

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon (48) pitches during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics

Rookie Jonathan Cannon turned his second career win into a memorable one on Tuesday night, helping the Chicago White Sox snap their record-tying, 21-game losing streak with six strong innings in a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer to get the White Sox on the board and scored the game's final run after a double in the ninth inning, sending them to their first win since July 10 against the Minnesota Twins.

The victory left them in a tie with the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the longest losing streak in American League history, two defeats shy of the modern-day major league record set by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1961.

Cannon (2-5) did most of the heavy lifting, limiting the As to one run and six hits in his six innings. Zack Gelof hit a solo shot for Oakland. Athletics starter Ross Stripling (2-11) was pulled after 5 1/3 innings, charged with four runs on five hits.

Framber Valdez pitched 8 2/3 no-hit innings before serving up Corey Seager's two-run homer as Houston earned a victory over Texas at Arlington, Texas.

Valdez walked Josh Smith with two outs in the ninth before Seager walloped a first-pitch slider well over the wall in right centre to end Valdez's bid at a second career no-hitter. The left-hander tossed his first against the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1, 2023.

Valdez (11-5) exited the game after Seager's blast. He struck out five and walked three in a 107-pitch effort that helped end Houston's three-game losing streak. Josh Hader replaced Valdez and walked Marcus Semien before retiring Josh Jung on a flyout to the warning track in right for his 23rd save of the season.

Willy Adames hit a pair of two-run homers and Colin Rea threw seven scoreless innings and struck out nine as visiting Milwaukee hammered Atlanta.

Adames, who was 4-for-5, homered in the first and third innings. The Brewers recorded 16 hits, with William Contreras getting three - a triple and two doubles. Rea (10-3) became the eighth National League pitcher to reach double-digit wins. He allowed five hits and one walk.

Atlanta's Bryce Elder (2-5), recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to make the start, was knocked out of the game after 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered seven runs on eight hits and two walks to go along with six strikeouts.

Donovan Solano went 4-for-5 with four RBIs to help San Diego to a win against hosts Pittsburgh in the opener of a three-game series.

San Diego braved a rain delay that lasted two hours and 40 minutes to pick up their 12th win in the past 14 games. The Pirates fell for the fourth time in five games following a three-game winning streak.

After both starters had their outings cut short by the delay, Padres reliever Bryan Hoeing (2-2) threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, while Pirates reliever Jake Woodford (0-3) yielded three runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo used six strong innings to pick up a win in a battle of former first-round picks and Cincinnati defeated hosts Miami.

Tyler Stephenson and Ty France each hit a solo homer to lead Cincinnati's offence. Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. He is 8-for-10 with two home runs, four doubles and five RBIs through the first two games of this four-game set.

Lodolo (9-4), the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, allowed two runs on two hits. Right-hander Max Meyer (2-2) took the loss, allowing eight hits and six runs. Meyer was the third overall selection in the 2020 draft.

