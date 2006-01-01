Advertisement
  Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reportedly agrees to one-year, $62.6M extension

Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports
Warriors star Stephen Curry (36) has agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension that keeps him with Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

ESPN reported Thursday that Curry's agent, Jeff Austin, had confirmed the numbers for the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Curry had two years remaining on the four-year, $215.4 million deal he signed in August 2021. Based on the "over-38 rule" in the collective bargaining agreement, he was only eligible for a one-year extension this offseason because he will turn 38 during the life of the contract (March 14, 2026).

A 10-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and two-time scoring king, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 74 games in his 15th season with Golden State in 2023-24.

Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in 3-point field goals (3,747) and the franchise's career leader in points (23,668), assists (6,119), steals (1,473) and games played (956).

