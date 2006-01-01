Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. Oilers hire ex-Blackhawks executive Bowman as new general manager

Oilers hire ex-Blackhawks executive Bowman as new general manager

Oilers mascot Hunter the Lynx during the third period between the Oilers and the Panthers in game four of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place
Oilers mascot Hunter the Lynx during the third period between the Oilers and the Panthers in game four of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers PlaceReuters
The Edmonton Oilers have hired former Chicago Blackhawks executive Stan Bowman (51) to be their new general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations, the National Hockey League team said on Wednesday.

The decision comes three weeks after the NHL said Bowman and two other Blackhawks executives were eligible to seek employment in the league again more than two years after they were punished in the fallout from the Chicago team's sexual assault scandal.

"I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization," Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson said in a news release.

"Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title."

Bowman, former Chicago coach Joel Quenneville and executive Al MacIsaac had been ineligible since October 2021 due to what the NHL called their inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that one of their players had been assaulted by the club's video coach.

An investigation commissioned by the Blackhawks in 2021 concluded team officials mishandled allegations raised in 2010 by then-player Kyle Beach during the team's Stanley Cup run.

Following the report, Bowman and MacIsaac stepped aside from their roles with the Blackhawks while Quenneville, who had since moved on to coach the Florida Panthers, resigned from that position after meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

"My response was inadequate back in 2010," Bowman told reporters at his introductory press conference.

"I didn't handle things properly. I should have done more, and that's something I regret and that's something that I've had a chance to reflect on and try to learn from."

During his time away from the league, Bowman worked with former NHL player and sexual abuse survivor Sheldon Kennedy and his Respect Group, which combats harassment and abuse in sports.

"I've learned ways that I could do a better job in the future," Bowman said.

A native of Montreal and son of Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman, Stan Bowman began his Chicago front-office career as a special assistant to the general manager in 2001.

Bowman was promoted to director of hockey operations for the 2005-06 season, named assistant general manager in 2007 before taking over as Blackhawks general manager in July 2009.

The architect of three Stanley Cup championship squads in Chicago (2010, 2013 and 2015), Bowman's teams went 493-310-109 during his tenure as GM.

Bowman replaces Ken Holland as GM of an Oilers team that lost a decisive seventh game of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers in June.

Mentions
HockeyNHLChicago BlackhawksEdmonton OilersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Edmonton Oilers' heartbreak extends Canada's Stanley Cup drought to 31 years
Panthers avert collapse to edge Oilers in Game 7 and lift Stanley Cup
Oilers rout Panthers to take NHL Stanley Cup battle into decider
Show more
Hockey
Seattle Kraken hire NHL's first-ever female assistant coach
Steven Stamkos signs for Predators after 16 years at Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens sign forward Juraj Slafkovsky to $60.8M contract extension
Jeremy Roenick and Pavel Datsyuk headline Hockey Hall of Fame class
Panthers keeping cool as host Oilers try to force Game 7 in finals
Edmonton Oilers down Florida Panthers to keep Stanley Cup dream alive
Most Read
Argentina denied draw as pitch invasion causes chaos in Olympic opener with Morocco
Transfer News LIVE: Pep admits Ederson could leave, Calafiori close to Arsenal move
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings