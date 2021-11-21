NHL Weekly: Eichel finds top form, coffee in the dugout and school predictions come true

The NHL has had its first full week of action. Who scored the most points, which goaltender shone, what was trending on social media and which event caught the attention of Flashscore News expert and long-time overseas player Ladislav Smid? All of that is covered in our weekly NHL feature, which returns after five months.

The most productive player

Vegas started the season with a 3-0-0 record for the third time in a row, with forward Jack Eichel making a significant contribution to the wins. While the former 2015 second-round draft pick scored the only goal on nine shots, the American had assists on six other goals.

He also recorded a +4 record. His best game of the season was the first game against Colorado, in which he assisted on four goals.

Goaltender of the Week

Montreal's goaltending was talked about as a big weakness before the start of the season. But it might not be so bad. Sam Montembeault started off in style, allowing just one goal in two games and stopping a total of 72 shots. The 47 saves in the first game of the season against Toronto were particularly impressive.

The Maple Leafs had scored in every regular season game since November 21, 2021, until they ran into the 27-year-old Canadian goaltender. "He was unreal and played with tremendous composure. Everything was working out for him," captain Nick Suzuki said to NHL.com. Montembeault also set a new record; no goalie had ever held a zero save total in a season opener with that many saves.

Czech of the Week

David Pastrnak started the new season in great style. The Boston cannonballer scored in all three opening games and twice helped his team to the win. The Bruins first lost to Florida, but then the Havířov native scored his 350th career goal, becoming the fourth Czech to reach the mark after Jaromír Jagr (766), Patrik Elias (408) and Milan Hejduk (375).

He added another goal on Saturday against Los Angeles in overtime, his 61st career game-winning goal. With that, he leapfrogged legendary defenseman Ray Bourque into fifth place in the charts, with Phil Esposito next in line with a 17-goal lead.

Highlight of the week

Macklin Celebrini became the San Jose Sharks' first-ever number one draft pick this summer and his first NHL game was a real success. Against St. Louis, he opened the scoring, but after his turnover, defenseman Matthew Kessel accidentally knocked the puck into the net.

"I didn't even know it was my goal at first," said the youngster, who had one more assist and although the Sharks lost 4:5 in overtime, he was voted the star of the game.

At 18 years and 119 days, Celebrini became the third-youngest player in history to record at least two points in a career-opening game. The last time a number one draft pick scored more points in his debut (Auston Matthews in 2016), Celebrini was just 10 years old.

In terms of age on his debut in Sharks colors, Celebrini was not the youngest, as he was topped by Patrick Marleau in 1997 at 18 years and 16 days old.

Stat of the Week

He didn't go through the draft, Ivan Ivan didn't score a goal in two appearances at the World Junior Championship and the Vítkovice native didn't play a game in the Czech Extraliga.

But after going overseas, he worked hard in the juniors and even earned a spot on the Colorado Avalanche roster before the season. And he became the first player in NHL history to have the same first and last name.

In the second game of his career, he also scored his first point after his shot was stopped by Columbus' star forward and last season's MVP Nathan MacKinnon on the power play.

From social media

Vancouver defenseman Derek Forbort isn't exactly a renowned technician, but he's clearly found a trick he's been following. In the game against Philadelphia, he drank a quick coffee on the bench and then served up a great pass to Teddy Blueger.

Photo of the week

This photo was posted on social network X by the sister of forward Steven Lorentz after the Stanley Cup winner with Florida scored his first goal against New Jersey in the colours of Toronto, where he transferred this summer.

It's a high school memoir in which the youngster predicts he'll be playing in the NHL in 15 years, for the Maple Leafs. "Kids, never give up on your dreams," Steph Lorentz added to the post.

Lorentz knew exactly where he was headed at a young age. x.com/_stephlorentz

Ladislav Smid's view

"I'd like to start the new year by mentioning Utah, a team that came from Arizona. They are off to a great start, three games and three wins. Moreover, I talked to a few people who were at the opening game against Chicago and they said the atmosphere was great, even though it's played in a stadium that's not really suited for the NHL - it's mostly basketball. Still, the owner is trying to attract as many people as possible and so far he's succeeding.

"It's a rich city, there's interest, and if it keeps going like this, it may attract some free agents. Plus, it's a young and exciting team on the rise that plays attractive hockey. And Dylan Guenther could very well be one of the future stars of the NHL. I met him years ago at a charity game when he was about 13 and he was already very skilled."